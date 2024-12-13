The International Baccalaureate to release Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) examination results 

On 17 December 2024, the International Baccalaureate (IB) will release the Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) student examination results for the November 2024 session. Students will receive results within 48 hours of release to IB World Schools.

The IB is immensely proud of all students who have reached this milestone. Throughout the DP and CP two-year learning journey, students acquire the knowledge and skills to personally and professionally thrive and make a difference in the world.

For the November 2024 examination session, DP and CP students completed all assessment components for each subject and the IB awarded grades using all components, coursework and examinations.

As of May 2023, the IB discontinued the publication of data highlighting the number of students achieving the highest marks (45 data points), to discourage comparisons among students, schools, or communities.

IB students and World Schools are diverse and have varying contexts, socioeconomic positions, and cohort sizes. Additionally, IB students’ individual achievements go far beyond their assessment scores. The IB is equally proud of all students and the accomplishments they achieve during their two-year DP or CP journey.

DP and CP students’ results will become available to IB World Schools from 9:00 PM GMT on 16 December 2024. The IB will share more information on results release with the media on 17 December 2024 at 15:00 GMT.