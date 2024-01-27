Gideon Boako wins Tano North

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Gifty Twum-Ampofo has lost her bid to represent the Abuakwa North constituency.

She polled 202 votes while Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong popularly known as Buffalo polled 222 votes to win the parliamentary primary.

A prominent figure in Ghana’s security and governance, Palgrave Boakye Danquah polled 76 votes while Nana Kwame Mamfe had four votes.

In the Tano North constituency, Freda Prempeh has lost the parliamentary primary to Spokesperson of the Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Freda Prempeh polled 221 votes while Gideon Boako polled 444 votes.

In the Atiwa West constituency, Laurrette Korkor Asante polled 177 votes to win the primary to replace Kwasi Amoako Attah ahead of the upcoming December elections.

Prince Benjamin Aboagye polled 134 votes while Kingsley Ofosu Ntiamoah polled 48 votes. Samuel Awuah Danquah had only 18 votes.