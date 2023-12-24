Dr Boako joins MP race to save Tano North from slipping to NDC

Spokesperson to the Vice-President Dr Gideon Boako, has declared his candidacy for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Tano North parliamentary seat.

The decision, he stated, is in response to calls from delegates and opinion leaders, driven by the collective aim to prevent the seat from falling into the hands of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Boako criticized the incumbent Member of Parliament, alleging a disconnect with constituents, and asserted his readiness to be the representative Tano North needs.

He emphasized his dedicated service to the party, both nationally and in the constituency, and expressed gratitude for the support received.

In an excerpt from his statement, Dr. Boako stated, “Dear friends, colleagues, and fellow patriots, with deep gratitude and a resolute spirit, I humbly address you today to formally announce my aspiration to serve the good people of Tano North Constituency in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections.

This decision stems from my enduring commitment to our constituency, driven by your unwavering support and the greater welfare of our people and nation.”

He emphasized that his aim is not to dismantle but to mend broken bonds, bridges, and forge stronger connections moving ahead.

Dr. Boako highlighted the importance of unity in advancing the party’s fortunes in the Tano North Constituency and the nation. Known for engaging with people, he expressed commitment to selfless service guided by humility.

Dr. Boako’s candidacy is framed as heralding a new era and renewed vigor for the NPP in the Tano North Constituency.

He described it as a shared duty, vowing to revive spirits, infuse the community with vitality, love, and resilience, and unify and honor every individual.

He urged supporters not to sit idle but to join him in the pursuit of preserving the Tano North seat from slipping into the hands of the opposition NDC.

The journey officially begins on Friday, December 22, with the submission of his nomination forms at the Duayaw Nkwanta Methodist school park at 10am