Vice President Bawumia visits fire-stricken Madina market, announces government aid

In a compassionate response to the recent devastation at Madina Market, Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, made a poignant visit to the site of the fire incident, expressing solidarity with the affected traders and announcing comprehensive government assistance measures.

The Vice President, accompanied by government officials, such as Titus Nii Teiko, the Greater Accra Regional Minister-desinate and local authorities, witnessed firsthand the aftermath of the fire that ravaged the bustling marketplace, leaving many hardworking women without means of livelihood.

During his visit, Vice President Bawumia, unveiled a multifaceted aid package designed to support the impacted traders in their path to recovery.

As part of the government’s commitment to rebuilding and revitalizing the community, plans are underway to construct a new market structure at the location decimated by the fire.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Common Fund Secretariat, aims to provide a modern and resilient marketplace that will serve as a beacon of hope for the affected individuals and the surrounding community.

Furthermore, recognizing the immediate financial needs of the affected women, the Government, through the Ghana Enterprise Agency [GEA], will extend financial assistance to alleviate their burdens and facilitate the restoration of their businesses.

This support, underscores the government’s dedication to empowering small-scale entrepreneurs and fostering economic resilience in the face of adversity.

In his address to the affected traders, Vice President Bawumia, reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to standing by their side during this challenging time.

He assured them that every effort would be made to expedite the implementation of relief measures and reconstruction projects, emphasizing the importance of unity and collaboration in overcoming adversity and rebuilding stronger communities.

The Vice President’s visit and the subsequent announcement of government aid, have instilled a sense of hope and reassurance among the affected traders, signaling a new chapter of resilience and recovery for the Madina Market community.

As the nation mourns the loss incurred by the fire, Vice President Bawumia’s visit, serves as a reminder of the Government’s responsiveness and proactive approach to addressing crises and supporting its citizens in times of need.