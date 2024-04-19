Sammy Gyamfi raises concerns over future viability of new phase of Tema-Mpakadan Railway project

The Tema-Mpakadan railway project, originally launched by Ghana’s former NDC government under President John Dramani Mahama, is facing criticism for its current execution under the Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration.

The project, designed to enhance transportation connectivity between Tema Port and northern Ghana, including landlocked neighbors such as Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, is now deemed at risk of becoming a “railway to nowhere.”

Initiated in November 2016, the project secured an investment of $398 million from the EXIM Bank of India for constructing an 84km railway line from Tema to Akosombo, which is now being extended to Mpakadan.

Further development was planned to, include enhancements to the Lake Volta Port at Akosombo to enable cargo transportation via the Volta Lake, promoting a multi-modal transportation network.

However, the current Akufo-Addo/ Bawumia administration, has shifted the project’s trajectory by neglecting the lake transportation component and focusing solely on extending the rail line to Mpakadan—an area currently without port facilities.

This adjustment has raised doubts about the project’s original goals of facilitating efficient cargo movement, which is crucial for the economic viability and repayment of the financed amount.

In this regard, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress [NDC] Sammy Gyamfi Esq., argues that the project, in its current state, fails to fulfill its potential, reducing it to a passenger route that, while potentially easing some local traffic, does not contribute significantly to the envisioned broader economic impact.

Gyamfi emphasizes the need for revisiting and reinstating the original vision to ensure the railway project serves its intended purpose of boosting economic growth and regional trade.

The Akufo-Addo administration has defended its adjustments to the project, citing technical and economic considerations.

However, the lack of progress in developing necessary port infrastructure at Mpakadan, has led to concerns about the long-term strategic use of the railway line.

The ongoing debate highlights the contrasting visions and approaches to national infrastructure development by Ghana’s leading political parties, reflecting broader political and economic challenges in the region.

As it stands, the future of the Tema-Mpakadan railway project hangs in the balance, awaiting further governmental actions that could either realize its full potential or leave it significantly underutilized.