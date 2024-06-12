Mahama blasts Akufo-Addo for politicizing fishing industry

By Paul Mamattah

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has accused the administration of President Nana Akufo-Addo of destroying the fishing industry through politicization.

He expressed his concern over the politicization of this sector, which he believes has hindered its growth and potential and called on President Akufo-Addo to eschew politics and focus on implementing policies that would contribute to the sustainable development of the fishing industry.

Speaking on the sidelines of an engagement with various stakeholders in the fishing sector, including canoe owners, fishmongers, and fish processors among others at the canoe landing beach within the Tema Fishing Harbour, former President Mahama, acknowledged the significance of the supply and distribution of premix fuel in the fishing business.

He assured stakeholders that the issues plaguing this sector would soon be resolved and promised to work towards ensuring that problems related to the availability and fair distribution of this crucial resource become a thing of the past.

“The fishing industry has been destroyed by politics. The government has politicized the supply of premix fuel, creating an artificial shortage and driving up prices.” He asserted.

Mr Mahama lamented the ongoing shortage of premix fuel, a critical resource for the industry. “Fishermen are struggling to get fuel, and when they do, they pay exorbitant prices,” he said. “This is affecting their livelihoods and reducing their income.”

He promised that these issues would be addressed if he returned to power. “We will remove politics from the fishing industry and ensure that fishermen have access to affordable and reliable premix fuel,” Mr Mahama pledged.

The Presidential candidate of the NDC recognized the frustrations and economic setbacks experienced by fishing communities as a result of irregularities and discrepancies in the distribution and subsidies of premix fuel.

Touching on the close fishing season, he disclosed that the next NDC government will exempt artisanal fishers from the annual closed fishing season.

According to him, the exemption will be granted to artisanal fishers who use traditional fishing methods and operate within designated artisanal fishing zones and emphasized that the exemption will not apply to commercial fishing vessels or industrial fishing operations.

Currently, all fishing activities in Ghana are suspended for two months each year from the middle of May to the middle of July to allow fish stocks to replenish. However, Mahama believes that this measure has caused undue economic hardship for artisanal fishers.

“The annual closed season fishing is well-intentioned, as it seeks to preserve our fish stock. However, we must acknowledge the substantial economic impact it has on our artisanal fishers.” Mr Mahama stated.

The former President stated that the exemption was necessary to alleviate the hardships faced by fisher folks and support the livelihoods of those dependent on the fishing industry.

“We recognize the vital role that the fishing industry plays in our economy and the well-being of our people,” Mahama said. “By exempting them from the policy, we believe that the NDC can address the difficulties faced by fishermen and ensure their continued contribution to our nation.”

The stakeholder’s meeting was aimed to address the concerns of the fishermen and highlight the importance of the fishing industry to Ghana’s economy.

During the engagement, Mr Mahama listened attentively to the challenges faced by the fishermen, including issues related to their livelihoods, access to resources, and the impact of environmental changes on their fishing activities.

The former President was accompanied by the Greater Accra Regional executives of the NDC, Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Parliamentary candidate for Tema West, Lawyer James Enu and Ebi Bright, the Parliamentary Candidate for Tema Central.