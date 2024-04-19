Sabotage claims engulf Ghana’s newly imported train accident

Ghana’s recently acquired train from Poland to operate on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line, has been involved in an accident during a test run in the Asuogyaman district, in what many are believing to be a clear case of sabotage to draw the country’s attention to a pressing matter

The Railways Ministry’s statement dated yesterday, Thursday, April 18, 2024, confirmed that the accident took place around 12:10 pm, when it encountered a stationary vehicle positioned directly across the rail track, as it approached the curve at Km76+100. It assured that no fatalities were recorded as passengers, drivers, crew and bystanders, are all safe.

John Peter Amewu, the Minister of Railway Development, who has spoken on the accident, revealed that a “KIA driver has reported himself to the police station”.

But The Herald’s nosing around the matter, has unearth interesting developments, including debts owed contractors, row of compensations between the residents and government for properties destroyed to make way for the railway line, lawsuits, salary arrears, disgruntled workforce among others, in an arguably one of the confused sectors in the state transport apparatus.

The sector has the Ministry of Railways Development hived from the Transport Ministryand headed by Kwasi Ofori Asiamah, Ghana Railway Development Authority and Ghana Railway Company (GRC) largely based in Takoradi, with each drawing its influence from various places within the corridors of power, especially the Jubilee House, Presidency.

However, the thorny issue is that, the government owes residents compensations whose farms, buildings and other properties, were destroyed during the construction of the Tema-Mpakadan railway line, but either compensations have not been paid or what was paid, was not based on concensus, thus thought to be inadequate, leading to series of demonstrations in the area.

The Herald’s information was that, the government through the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) rather met the residents with brute force, using the Asuogyaman District police outfit to crash the protestors, including arresting some of them.

The Herald, also picked report up that as of last year, GRDA, was considering going to court to injunct the residents from further demonstrations which were embarrassing the government.

This was after a series of meetings with the residents on the compensation ended inconclusively. The injunction, is still being considered by the government.

The Railways Ministry’s statement, had explained that “Despite the immediate application of the emergency braking system, the train was unable to come to a complete stop before colliding with the vehicle.”

“It is important to note that the vehicle was unmanned, and the location where it was found is not designated as an authorized level crossing. Thankfully, there were no injuries sustained by passengers on the train or bystanders. However, there was minor damage to the driver’s cab section of the train.”

It mentioned that the incident, has been reported to the police and investigations are currently underway.

“The incident has been promptly reported to the Police, and investigations are currently underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. The DMU involved has been moved to the Workshop for further assessment and necessary repairs.”

The Ministry assured the public of safety, stating that they are committed to ensuring the continued safe operation of the railway system.

“We assure the public that safety remains our utmost priority, and we are committed to ensuring the continued safe operation of our railway systems. We urge all stakeholders to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols when operating or crossing railway tracks.”

The government procured the two contemporary diesel-powered trains from Poland to boost the railway transport system.

Few years ago, the residents in the area complained about how dyminates which were used to break through rocks to make way for the rail lines led to massive cracks on their ancestral homes. Some of the rocks had fallen on their houses, leaving gaping holes in their roofs with rainwater and sun rays entering the rooms.

Incessant demonstrations were held by the residents, forcing the government to deploy the Asuogyaman Divisional Police Command based in Akosombo on the protesters.

The pain and rage in the residents as a result of the lack of compensation, many suspect, might have sparked yesterday’s incident.

John Peter Amewu, the Minister of Railway Development, who spoke on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, said the engineers are currently working on the damaged train.

“Engineers are currently working on it, the train has been brought back to the workshop. The KIA driver has reported himself to the police station. The good thing is that none of the passengers, crew on board got injured, we’re currently in the process of assessing the damage to the train. Technically, the train is still in good form, nothing in terms of the electricals or engine have been disturbed. We’re hoping that the insurance company will work on it as quickly as possible to bring the train back on the line.”

He said the community members were in the know of the test run.

There were reports that the state had procured 12 trains for the Ghana Railways Company, expected to operate both regional and long-distance lines.

However, the Ghana Railway Development Authority denied the reports.