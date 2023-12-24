Major 1Major Politics

Dan Botwe, Atta Akyea leaving Parliament

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries are set for a major transformation as seasoned incumbents announce their decisions not to seek re-election.
Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, and long-term serving MP for Okere Constituency, Daniel Kwaku Botwe has shocked the political landscape by officially dropping out of the race.
A former General Secretary of the NPP and known for his dynamic and progressive leadership, Dan Botwe cited personal reasons for his departure, leaving constituents in anticipation of a new representative.
Adding to the list of this notable departure is the MP for Kwabre East, Francisca Oteng and Samuel Atta Akyea, MP for Akim Abuakwa.
tta Akyea, a prominent figure in legislative affairs, has chosen not to contest again, signalling a shift in the party’s dynamics.
The absence of these influential figures from the re-election race, perhaps more in the coming days, marks the end of an era in NPP politics, prompting speculation about the party’s strategy and the emergence of fresh faces in the upcoming primaries.
Party insiders reveal that the decision of these MPs not to seek re-election may be a result of a strategic party move to usher in a new wave of leadership, aligning with the evolving political landscape within the party.
The NPP parliamentary primaries are now poised to be a battleground for emerging leaders to prove their mettle and gain the confidence of party members.
The absence of seasoned politicians opens up opportunities for younger and newer candidates to shape the future of the party in these constituencies.
As the NPP gears up for this transformative phase, political analysts predict heightened competition and a reshaping of the NPP’s political narrative.
The forthcoming primaries are expected to be closely watched, with the outcomes influencing the party’s trajectory as it prepares for the general elections and the effort to break the 8.

You Might Also Like

Protozoa gears up for Suhum seat, picks nomination forms

Volta region excluded from US$200 million tree crop diversification project

Govt targets GH¢176.4bn revenue in 2024 but aims to spend GH¢226.7bn

Akoto Ampaw saved me from being jailed for alleged theft – Atta Akyea recounts

Share this Article
Previous Article How embattled Central Bank Governor of Nigeria hid billions of cash in 593 foreign accounts
Next Article Dr Boako joins MP race to save Tano North from slipping to NDC
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Jim Ratcliffe buys 25% stake in struggling Manchester United
Major 1 Sports
Lecturer accuses NPP Executives of taking bribes to undermine electoral processes
Major 1 Major Politics
John Mahama to review free SHS in 100 days if elected in 2024
General Major 2
Dr Boako joins MP race to save Tano North from slipping to NDC
Major 1 Politics
Lost your password?