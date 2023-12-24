Dan Botwe, Atta Akyea leaving Parliament

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries are set for a major transformation as seasoned incumbents announce their decisions not to seek re-election.

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, and long-term serving MP for Okere Constituency, Daniel Kwaku Botwe has shocked the political landscape by officially dropping out of the race.

A former General Secretary of the NPP and known for his dynamic and progressive leadership, Dan Botwe cited personal reasons for his departure, leaving constituents in anticipation of a new representative.

Adding to the list of this notable departure is the MP for Kwabre East, Francisca Oteng and Samuel Atta Akyea, MP for Akim Abuakwa.

tta Akyea, a prominent figure in legislative affairs, has chosen not to contest again, signalling a shift in the party’s dynamics.

The absence of these influential figures from the re-election race, perhaps more in the coming days, marks the end of an era in NPP politics, prompting speculation about the party’s strategy and the emergence of fresh faces in the upcoming primaries.

Party insiders reveal that the decision of these MPs not to seek re-election may be a result of a strategic party move to usher in a new wave of leadership, aligning with the evolving political landscape within the party.

The NPP parliamentary primaries are now poised to be a battleground for emerging leaders to prove their mettle and gain the confidence of party members.

The absence of seasoned politicians opens up opportunities for younger and newer candidates to shape the future of the party in these constituencies.

As the NPP gears up for this transformative phase, political analysts predict heightened competition and a reshaping of the NPP’s political narrative.

The forthcoming primaries are expected to be closely watched, with the outcomes influencing the party’s trajectory as it prepares for the general elections and the effort to break the 8.