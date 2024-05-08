Nii Kojo Ashamanflo introduced to Ngleshie Alata Stool Council as Dzaasetse

By Paul Mamattah

The elders and people of Ngleshie Adanse Mantse We, one of the two ruling houses of James Town Ngleshie Alata Paramountcy of the Ga State, have officially introduced Nii Kojo Ashamanflo III, to the Ngleshie Stool Council as the new Paramount Dzaasetse of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council.

The colourful ceremony, which was dominated by GaDangme culture, was attended by traditional rulers, family heads, members of the Ngleshie Stool Council and the general public warmly received the new Dzaasetse.

After the presentation to the Stool Council, members of the Council in turn, advised the new Dzaasetse to use his elevation and positions to champion unity and development in the Ngleshie Alata Traditional area.

The Chief of Ngleshie Amanfro Divisional Area, Nii Kwashie Gborlor IV, in his address, urged the newly installed Dzaasetse to advised the new chief to be diligent in serving the people in the traditional area.

He called for understanding and unity within the Adanse clan, urging them not to return to the path of divisiveness, adding that there was the need for the new Dzaasetse to bring everyone together.

Nii Kwashie Gborlor IV, asked the Dzaasetse to not lord it over the people and appealed to the other chiefs and the people of the area to support him to succeed.

In his remarks, the Dzaasetse of the Anumansa clan, Nii Ashiaku Ayiku III, who chaired the function, expressed his happiness over the installation and presentation of Nii Kojo Ashamanflo III, as the new Paramount Dzaasetse of the Ngleshie AlatTraditionalal Council.

He stated that it was the Adanse clan to provide a Dzaastse and Mantse for the Paramountcy, and congratulated them for his position.

Nii Ashiaku Ayiku III, was optimistic his installation would go a long way to foster unity and development of the area and prayed to the ancestors to protect him from all evil forces and also give him wisdom, long life and prosperity.

He expressed concern over what he said was the worrying phenomenon of disputes emanating from determining the rightful occupant of a stool after the demise of a Paramount Chief.

On his part, the newly installed the newly installed Dzaasetse, Nii Kojo Ashamanflo III, expressed his gratitude to the family and the Stool Council for giving him the mandate to lead them and urged them to support him to ensure that he achieved his goals of bringing peace and unity to the Ngleshie Traditional Area.

He also declared his resolve to bring unity and pledged to unite the Ngleshie Adanse Mantse We and the Ngleshie Traditional Council for growth and development.

Nii Kojo Ashamanflo III, entreated all family members to rally behind him in his quest to unite the family and bring growth. It is however believed that his installation brings an end to the beaming controversies that surrounded the position.

He therefore urged the natives Of Ngleshie Alata to always understand themselves anytime issues arise.