Nii Ayi Mensah Okropon reminds public of ban on drumming and noise-making

By Paul Mamattah

The Dzaasetse and Acting Chief of Nii Boiman, a suburb of Accra, Nii Ayi Mensah Okropon I, has entreated all persons, churches, mosques, towns and villages within the Ga Traditional Area, to cooperate and comply with the imposition of the ban on drumming and noise-making.

During the period of the ban, churches are expected to carry out their activities within their premises and refrain from the use of musical instruments.

Similarly, the positioning of loudspeakers outside the premises of churches, mosques and pubs, is banned.

The Ga Traditional Area, is set to observe a 30-day ban on drumming beginning on Tuesday, May 6, 2024.

During this period, residents and visitors alike are expected to refrain from making noise, including whistling, shouting, clapping, and using musical instruments.

Briefing the media at a press conference in Accra, the Dzaasetse and the Acting Mantse of Nii Boiman, Nii Ayi Mensah Okropong I, reiterated the ban on drumming and noise-making within the traditional area and all sub-divisions under the Council which serves as a reminder to the public ahead of the upcoming festive season.

However, the Ga Traditional Council’s decision to impose restrictions on drumming and noise-making, aims to maintain order, respect tradition, and ensure a peaceful environment within the community.

During the press conference, the Dzaasetse of Nii Boiman, emphasized the need for residents and visitors to adhere to the regulations set forth by the Council and stressed that the ban on drumming and noise-making is not intended to stifle cultural expression, but rather to promote harmony and preserve the cultural heritage of the Ga people.

Nii Ayi Mensah Okropong I, echoed these sentiments and called for the cooperation of all community members in observing the guidelines set by the Ga Traditional Council, urging residents to show respect for the traditions and customs that have been passed down through generations.

He noted that the Ga Traditional Council’s decision to enforce the ban on drumming and noise-making reflects a commitment to upholding the values and traditions of the Ga people.

Nii Ayi Mensah Okropong I, pointed out that as the festive season approaches, everyone needs to be mindful of these restrictions and contribute to creating a peaceful and respectful environment within the community.

He stressed that residents and visitors are encouraged to seek clarification from local authorities regarding specific guidelines and timelines related to the ban on drumming and noise-making.

Nii Ayi Mensah Okropong I, added that by working together and respecting the cultural norms of the Ga people, everyone can contribute to a meaningful and enriching celebration of traditions in the upcoming festive season.

“As we approach the (Nmaa Dumɔ) festival, let us all come together to honour and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the Greater Accra region. Let us observe this period of silence with respect and reverence for our ancestors and traditions”. He stated.

The press conference was attended by representatives from the Ga Traditional Council as well as stakeholders including Nii Armah Tagoe, Head of the Nii Boiman Family and Nii Tete Kofi Linguist, who all pledged their support for the ban. The authorities have assured that measures will be put in place to ensure minimal disruption to social and economic activities during the period.

The 30-day ban on drumming and noise-making is a significant event in the Ga State’s cultural calendar, and residents and visitors are expected to respect the tradition. With the support of all stakeholders, the Ga State is poised to maintain its rich cultural heritage and promote peace and harmony within the region.