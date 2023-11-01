First British Airways Flight from London Gatwick to KIA lands in Accra

British Airways’ first flight from London Gatwick to Accra touched down at Kotoka International Airport (ACC) yesterday, October 30, at 18:35 local time.



The inaugural service received a warm West African welcome as it taxied to stand, with dancers, drummers and a VIP delegation, including the British High Commissioner to Ghana, greeting customers as they stepped off the aircraft. Crew members arrived in their new uniform, designed by British-Ghanaian master tailor, Ozwald Boateng OBE.

British Airways is now operating three times a week from the Ghanaian capital to London Gatwick, giving travellers more choice of flight times and airports. Flights depart Accra at 21.20 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, landing into Gatwick at 04.00. A fourth weekly service will be added to the route timetable from April next year.



Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Director of Network and Alliances said: “With 11 direct flights, across two London gateways, we’re pleased to offer our Ghanaian customers a greater choice of products and prices. Overall, we’re doubling the number of seats between Accra and London, with 55 per cent more capacity next summer versus 2019. We are always looking at routes and regions where there is potential for growth and Accra is one of those routes and Africa is one of those regions.”

Daily flights from London Heathrow to Accra are served by the airline’s A350 fleet, British Airways’ newest and more-fuel efficient aircraft type, featuring the latest generation business class seat, Club Suite.

The new route also adds cargo capacity between the two capitals, increasing opportunities for Ghanaian exporters to get perishables and other goods to market more quickly through IAG Cargo, the cargo division of International Airlines Group, British Airways’ parent company.

To celebrate the increase in the number of flights between Africa and London, the airline is bringing Afrobeats to travellers, with an exclusive playlist available onboard from November 1.

Global DJ sensation, Cuppy, has curated her top tracks for the airline’s inflight entertainment system bringing feel-good vibes right to customers’ seats.

British Airways is a global full-service airline that operates flights to more than 65 countries. British Airways customers have access to one of the world’s most extensive flight networks, both domestically and internationally, offering flights to and from central airports at convenient times and through its sustainability programme, BA Better World, the airline is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.