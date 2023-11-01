NLA opens registration for 2024

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has announced to the Ghanaian public, who are interested in operating and selling of Lotto products within the legal framework of the National Lotto Act, 2006 (Act722) and the Lotto Regulation, 2008 (L.I.1948).

“Management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) wishes to inform all entities/individuals who are interested in operating and selling Lotto products within the legal framework of the National Lotto Act, 2006 (Act722) and the Lotto Regulation, 2008 (L.I.1948), that it has opened registrations for the year 2024.

“Application Forms can be obtained from all NLA offices nationwide from Friday, 27th October 2023. The deadline for the submission of Application Forms is Friday, 17th November 2023,” the management of the NLA stated.

It continued: “Interested parties should also note that the NLA Governing Board has for the year 2024 reduced the annual License fee (s) from One million Five Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 1,500,000.00) to Five Hundred Thousand Cedis (GHS500,000.00) plus a monthly fee of Fifty Thousand Cedis (GHS50,000.00) for 2024.”