NLA launches “Noon Rush” draw

…Signs partnership agreement with Ghana Post

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) in partnership with Ghana Post, has officially launched an Afternoon Draw called “Noon Rush”. A Partnership Agreement has been signed in Accra between the two state agencies to that effect.

The move was to promote the games in selected Post Offices nationwide and is expected to help the authority expand its horizon by offering various brands of lotteries and other services to the public.

The partnership with Ghana Post to bring its Games closer to its valued customers.

This partnership between the NLA and Ghana Post is to make NLA’s 5/90 Games accessible to its traditional players from Ghana’s revamp Post Offices while raising revenue for national development.

Speaking at the launch, the Director-General of the NLA, Samuel Awuku, expressed his excitement as the NLA introduced the Afternoon Draw, fulfilling the promise made during the unveiling of their state-of-the-art New Draw Machines and ultra-modern Studio on August 1, 2023.

According to him, the National Lotto Act and LI 1948, mandate the NLA to conduct draws at specific dates, times, and locations adding that; in compliance with these regulations, the NLA agreed to Ghana Post’s proposal to host the Noon Rush Draw on their premises.

Mr Awuku stated that with the addition of the Noon Rush Draw, the NLA now offers three daily draws, including the VAG Lotto Draw at 10:00 AM, Noon Rush Draw at 1:00 PM, and the Evening Draws at 7:15 PM saying; this increased frequency provides players with more opportunities to win prizes throughout the day.

He stressed that the Noon Rush Game will be accessible through the NLA’s Point of Sale terminals and online platforms. The draw will take place from Monday to Saturday, offering participants multiple chances to win every week.

Underlining the NLA’s commitment to responsible gaming, Mr Awuku, proudly announced that the authority recently achieved Level 2 Certification in Responsible Gaming from the World Lottery Association (WLA) and aims to attain Level 3 by the end of the year.

Expressing enthusiasm over the partnership agreement with Ghana Post, he emphasized that the collaboration between NLA and Ghana Post is a testament to state-owned organizations supporting and promoting each other’s businesses, ultimately generating revenue for both entities.

Mr Awuku, explained that the agreement aims to make NLA games more accessible by bringing them closer to conservative players who prefer traditional Point of Sale terminals, reiterating that over 50 selected Post Offices nationwide will now offer NLA games alongside regular Lotto Marketing Companies.

The Director General of NLA, reminded Ghanaians that playing NLA games not only provides entertainment, but also contributes to the Good Causes Foundation, which supports various sectors such as health, education, youth and sports development, and arts culture nationwide.

According to him the Good Causes Foundation has successfully implemented projects, including the construction of recreational centers, sanitary facilities, boreholes, and the provision of scholarships and educational and medical equipment to benefit communities, institutions, and individuals across the country.

Encouraging support for the partnership, he urged Ghanaians to patronize Ghana Post’s services and participate in NLA games, highlighting that the proceeds will contribute to national development.

On his part, the Managing Director of Ghana Post, Bice Osei-Kuffour, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership between the NLA and Ghana Post which according to him the collaboration will not only bring in additional revenue, but also enhance the vibrancy of Post Offices across the country.

He highlighted the positive impact it will have on Post Offices, stating that the involvement of the NLA’s lottery games will bring excitement and attract more customers.

Mr Osei-Kuffour, commended the Commercial Unit of Ghana Post for their dedication and cooperation in working closely with the NLA to make this partnership a success.

He stated that the partnership aims to make lottery games more accessible to players by introducing them in over 50 selected Post Offices nationwide. This initiative is expected to generate increased footfall into the post offices and provide an opportunity for people to engage with the games facilitated by the NLA.

By offering NLA lottery games within the post office premises, Ghana Post aims to create a vibrant atmosphere that not only serves its traditional postal services but also becomes a hub for entertainment and lottery enthusiasts. The potential benefits of this partnership are expected to contribute to the overall growth and sustainability of Post Offices in the country.

Mr Osei-Kuffour emphasized that this partnership aligns with Ghana Post’s vision to enhance its services and explore new avenues for revenue generation. The collaboration with the NLA will play a significant role in achieving these objectives while providing customers with an exciting gaming experience.

The Managing Director concluded by expressing his gratitude to the Commercial Unit of Ghana Post for their diligence and cooperation, which paved the way for the successful partnership. He expressed optimism about the positive outcomes that will emerge from this collaboration and encouraged the public to take advantage of the opportunity to play NLA lottery games conveniently at selected post offices.