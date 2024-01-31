Tension brews at NLA as workers resist retirement contract

Tensions are reportedly escalating at the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) as workers express strong opposition to what they perceive as an attempt to extend the tenure of the Acting Director of Finance. The acting director, has been in the role for almost eight years and is set to retire in February.

According to inside sources at the NLA, employees are determined to resist any move to retain the acting director, emphasizing their commitment to utilizing all available means to counter what they view as an imposition of a retiree.

The workers argue that there are equally competent and experienced professionals who could assume the role.

The alleged orchestration of this move is said to involve some members of the board chaired by Togbui Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo Agboada, Ghanaian industrialist and philanthropist, founder of Fraga Oil Company, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

The workers’ stance against the extension, comes on the heels of the retirement of several officials in the past two years, including a Director for Research in December 2023, without any re-engagement.

Mr Mortey, the Acting Director of Finance, is expected to retire in February after serving for over 30 years and having risen through the ranks.

Despite his significant contributions, there is irony in the fact that the board has not appointed him substantively in any position but now contemplates offering him an extension.

The current situation is seen as a departure from the previous five years when no director received an extension, prompting concerns about fairness and equal opportunities for career advancement.

Some employees argue that the NLA, under Sammy Awuku’s leadership, has enjoyed industrial harmony, and preserving this harmony is crucial for productivity, growth, and development.

There is also a plea for the board and management to prioritize youth employment over contract extensions. Some employees argue that it is essential to create opportunities for younger generations, fostering a healthy job market and encouraging skill development within the NLA. The call is for a transfer of knowledge and skill development, allowing younger employees to contribute and advance in their careers.

