400 Graphic Communications Group workers prepare to resist company sale

Tensions are escalating at the Graphic Communications Group as staff members gear up for a confrontation with management over plans to liquidate the state-owned company, renowned for its flagship newspaper, the Daily Graphic.

Reports obtained by The Herald indicate brewing discontent among workers, who vehemently oppose the move by the Akufo-Addo government to sell off the company.

The workforce, already enduring months of unpaid salaries, is outraged by the government’s directive to recapitalize the company and transform it into a profit-driven entity.

Fueling their resistance are allegations that the Managing Director, Ato Afful, in collaboration with former staff members, is conspiring with a prominent Minister of State to orchestrate a takeover of the company through a private entity.

It is rumored that this scheme aims to acquire the company’s vast land holdings scattered across the country.

The Graphic Communications Group, responsible for publications such as the Daily Graphic, the Weekend Mirror, Junior Graphic, and the Graphic Sports newspapers, finds itself embroiled in a dire situation.

With unpaid salaries, pension contributions in arrears, and unresolved end-of-service benefits for retired staff, the workforce’s frustration is reaching a boiling point.

The Herald has learned that today’s meeting between staff and management is anticipated to be contentious, with the potential for physical altercations.

Workers, already aggrieved by the financial hardships imposed upon them, are further incensed by the company’s failure to fulfill its obligations to suppliers and maintain essential machinery due to a lack of funds.

In a bold move, over 400 workers are planning to march to the office of former President John Dramani Mahama, located in Cantonments, to demand his stance on the matter.

As a prominent figure within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the largest opposition party, and a former president, workers believe Mahama’s opinion on the sale of the state-owned company and its assets holds significant weight.

Expressing concerns that the privatization of the newspaper could lead to its exploitation as a political propaganda tool, workers fear the repercussions for Ghanaian citizens’ right to unbiased information and participation in national development.

A notice issued to staff on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, announced an emergency meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 11 am, where the Managing Director is expected to make a significant announcement.

The venue is set at the staff canteen, with regional staff joining via Zoom, and attendance deemed compulsory.