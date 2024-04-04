BusinessGeneralMajor 2

Akufo-Addo grants two retroactive contracts to Dr Ammishaddai as GRA boss

President Akufo-Addo has awarded two retroactive contracts to Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, appointing him as the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

These contracts, dated Tuesday, March 26, 2024, were endorsed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante.

The initial contract spans a two-year term, covering the period from October 11, 2021, to October 10, 2023.

Subsequently, a second contract was granted, extending from October 11, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah formally concluded his tenure at the GRA on Sunday, March 31.

Prior to his departure, concerns were raised by some Members of Parliament, particularly from the Minority, regarding his contractual status, given his eligibility for retirement.

Meanwhile, Julie Essiam has assumed the role of GRA boss following his departure.

Additionally, President Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of Anthony Oteng Gyasi from the GRA Board.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, extends the President’s best wishes to Oteng Gyasi in his future endeavours.

