GRA spares Ex-Speaker of Parliament’s son in GHC1.2m unpaid tax case

By Patrick Biddah

It has emerged that, the inability of the state to meet its revenue targets over the years, could be due to deliberate acts by tax collectors at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

In May 2023, a company named Timo Star Ventures, which imported two containers of mackerel, paid only GH¢200, 000 of the expected GH¢1.4 million in taxes plus penalty. A year later, the importers remain free, despite the unpaid balance of GH¢1.2 million.

Timo Star Ventures, owned by Victor Hughes, the son of former Speaker of Parliament, Ebenezer Sakyi Hughes, falsely declared the containers’ contents as electronic compressors.

The company paid GH¢64,000, to clear the goods at the port. However, Customs task force in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, later discovered the containers were filled with mackerels, leading to the seizure of the goods by the GRA.

Timo Star Ventures, was subsequently charged GH¢1.4 million, including a 300percent penalty.

According to GRA receipts seen by The Herald, the company paid GH¢200,000, and issued a post-dated cheque for the remaining GH¢1.2 million, to be paid by October 2023.

The anti-corruption Civil Society Organization, Truth and Accountability Movement, which exposed this transaction, alleges that from July 2023 to June 2024, the GRA, has not collected the remaining GH¢1.2 million, despite knowing the company’s address and owners.

Speaking at a press conference, the convener, Joseph Bediako, alleged that Timo Star Ventures, presented a post-dated cheque from an unnamed bank for payment.

However, before the cheque could be verified, some “unseen hands” ordered the release of the containers to Timo Star Ventures. The cheque was later found to be fake, and the bank confirmed that Timo Star Ventures, did not have an account with them.

The Herald attempted to contact Victor Hughes, who represented Timo Star Ventures for the initial GH¢200,000 payment, for his reaction to these claims. There was no response to phone calls or a text message sent to him.

When The Herald contacted the GRA investigator who handled this case, he declined to comment, stating he was not authorized to speak with the media.

GRA Communications Officer, Florence Asante, requested more time to gather information before commenting.

Former GRA Customs Division Commissioner, Alhaji Seidu, under whose tenure the transaction occurred, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He recalled that, the goods were seized in Kumasi and that Timo Star Ventures, had presented a post-dated cheque that bounced. The case was referred to the legal department, but he is unaware of the outcome, since he is no longer in service.