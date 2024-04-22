Graphic staff cry over management’s wasted US$300,000

The Herald, has picked up a report about a whopping US$300,000 pumped into a digital archiving project by the management of the Graphic Communications Group (GCGL) which has not realized any benefit since its launch in September last year.

The investment in question, only yielded a paltry GH¢1000, which in essence means it is a useless venture, and a potential financial loss for the state-owned company, which had been on a decline for some time now with the Akufo-Addo government considering selling it or floating it on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

It has been argued that, in these days of social media, news is accessible by all, GCGL management, could have veered into diversification, a growth strategy by adding other lucrative ventures, such as producing toilet rolls, egg crates, cement bags, as part of its business portfolio.

The spelt-out details of the contract for execution on the side of the company, techGulf Ghana, have not been fully executed, as the contract document indicates, but GCGL management has gone ahead to make full payment.

Details are that, the GCGL, launched a Digital Archive spanning over 70 years in September 2023.

The culmination of a two-year collaboration between GCGL and TechGulf Ghana, the archive is accessible through a subscription on the Graphic Online website [www.graphic.com.gh].

It is designed not only to safeguard the company’s extensive archival material, but also to facilitate easy access for stakeholders.

Encompassing the entirety of the company’s newspaper publications and exclusive photographs from 1950 to 2000, the archive stands as a testament to the GCGL’s enduring legacy; however, it has not begotten the much needed revenue for the organization, which is in desperate need for cash.

During the launch ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, the Minister of Information and Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, commended GCGL and its partners for their diligent efforts in digitising the company’s archives, providing a robust platform for research endeavours.

He lauded the Board and Management of the GCGL for their forward-looking investment in the company’s future.

He said, “We talk a lot about innovation in this country and the fact that businesses need to innovate or die and sometimes we just pay lip service to this concept but to see before our very eyes a Ghanaian business embrace innovation so boldly and to move forward with. And to see before our eyes a Ghanaian business that sometimes people think will not innovate; a state-owned enterprise to innovate and move forward in this manner is something that we can all appreciate…”

The Minister, who had visited GCGL’s Archiving Centre in June 2023, was deeply impressed by the advanced indexing technology employed in the archive.

He noted its remarkable ability to retrieve events based on specific dates, such as those surrounding the May 9 Disaster, and the subsequent re-categorization of football matches.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah, highlighted that the Digitalised Archive, would be particularly beneficial to three key groups: academics and educational institutions, brand managers, and media organisations.

The Managing Director of GCGL, Ato Afful, expressed his excitement about how the Digitalised Archive, would unveil the nation’s rich history and achievements.

He urged everyone to explore the archive, which offers a vivid perspective on Ghana’s journey from the colonial past to present-day independence.

He remarked, “I find this information source to be an exceptionally engaging content grid

that I encourage all of you to peruse, and to urge your family and friends to do the same, so they can learn from it and be inspired by it.”

Mr Afful, also commended GCGL’s partners at TechGulf for employing locally trained, young Ghanaian talent in establishing the archive.

He pointed out that other institutions, such as national archives and universities, could benefit from the expertise developed in this endeavour.

“In the end, there will be a paywall for users worldwide, utilizing an IP system and registration to save time and travel costs in accessing the archive,” he added, urging media houses and journalists to tap into this valuable resource for research and to generate compelling content.

On his part, the CEO of TechGulf, Franklin Asare at the lunch, disclosed that over the past 18 months, 2,000 photographs and newspaper archives dating from 1950 to the year 2000, have been digitised with six months left to complete the project.

He assured GCGL that the indexing function of the archive, would generate revenue for the GCGL that would be comparable to the newspaper section of the group.

Mr Asare, said he was grateful for the opportunity given to his outfit by the GCGL to participate in the historic archiving project, adding that the global reach of the archive was not only economically empowering but would also serve as the bedrock of academic research in the country.

But that promised revenue has not been seen or felt and workers’ salaries keep running into arrears every month.

The GCGL, which produces publications such as the Daily Graphic, the Weekend Mirror, Junior Graphic, and the Graphic Sports newspapers, finds itself embroiled in a dire financial situation.

With unpaid salaries, pension contributions in arrears, and unresolved end-of-service benefits for retired staff, the workforce’s frustration is reaching a boiling point.