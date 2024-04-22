Railway Authority accused of negligence in train accident

…As MP, DCE, Assembly Member debunk political sabotage in Tema-Mpakadan crash

The Assembly Member for the Ayimagonu Electoral Area, has stepped forward giving details of the challenges faced by the community along the Tema-Mpakadan railway tracks in accessing their homes, whilst dismissing claims that last Thursday’s train accident was politically motivated.

Belko Abubakari, rather called out the Ghana Railway Authority, accusing it of “failure to do the right thing” and asked them to sit with the communities to find ways to create access roads for the residents as the area develops into a fully-fledged town.

This comes as the driver of the truck named Abel Dzidotor, 41, who abandoned his vehicle on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line that led to Thursday’s train crash, was jailed for six months.

He was convicted a day after his arrest. He faces additional punishment, should he fail to produce his driver’s licence, as ordered by the Juapong Circuit Court.

Belko Abubakari, explained that the current 3-meter height under the bridge, intended to facilitate the safe movement of vehicles and residents, was built away from the community, forcing residents, especially children, to cross the rail lines unsafely.

“I had a call that there was an accident regarding a new rail at Abotia in the North Tongu District and I rushed to the scene. On my observation, what happened was that there is a railway underpass. It is 3-meter height, that they constructed for the community when they were doing this project. Heavy trucks cannot pass there. So yesterday, there was a reno truck that load blocks so on their way crossing the underpass, they managed to cross, but the car got scratched by the underpass. So when they were coming back after they offload they were not able to pass there again so they wanted to manage to pass the railway but the car got stuck and so this was what caused yesterday’s accident. Prior to this accident, and even to the completion of this road when they were doing this project, there was an arrangement between this community and the Railway Authority that they would be doing another Passover for heavy trucks that will be taking materials to this community because this particular side of the community is a development area but as they are finishing this project, they didn’t do it. They promised us to do the pavement behind where the underpass is where trucks can pass and offload and where mini trucks have pass through the underpass but as speak, they didn’t do it. So this is a result of their failure not to do the right thing when they were doing this project. Were are not saying what the driver did was right; it is wrong but I think, the railway should also take a second look at it and resolve this problem once and for all”.

Belko Abubakari, also explained that the community was unaware of the test run, saying “Nobody was aware”.

You know, two weeks ago, they’ve been using these smaller machines to run. But they, if they are coming from a distance, you hear the alarm blowing, but yesterday’s there was nothing. No alarm, nobody was informed. All of a sudden, they just saw the rail passing here. I want to state clearly that it’s wrong anybody who politicized this, is not trying to be fair. The person should come to the scene and observe what exactly happened.

When you are at the scene and see what exactly happened, you’ll know it is not political. It is nothing to do with politics. It is the bridge not high for the cars to pass. They should come and do the right thing for at least the cars also pass because this place is a developing site as you can see. So it is nothing political. It is unfortunate that it goes this way.

This comes as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asuogyaman and the District Chief Executive for North Tongu, along with the owner of the Hyundai Gold 5-tonne vehicle involved in the rail accident, have collectively debunked claims of political sabotage as the cause of the train crash on the Tema-Mpakadan road.

The incident took place on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in the afternoon when one of the newly imported Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) trains, produced by a Polish manufacturer, was conducting a test run on the Tema-Mpakadan railway route.

The train collided with a stationary Hyundai truck with registration number GS 9018-20, stuck on the rail line at Abotia community.

A statement from the Ministry of Railway Development, confirmed that passengers were not injured in the accident.

The vehicle’s owner, Ebenezer Sackitey, explained to the media that the driver had gone to the Abotia community to offload cement blocks. However, due to the height of the vehicle, he struggled under the bridge, but faced more difficulties passing under the bridge at the far end of the community.

He said, the driver then decided to return and drive over the rail line to cross to the other side of the vehicle, but unfortunately got stuck on the rail line, the train then collided with the vehicle.

“I was in the block factory when my driver came to me that he was passing through the under-bridge where the railway is but he found it difficult to pass there so after offloading the blocks when he was coming back he was not able to pass there so he has to turn back. You can see scratches under the bridge. The vehicle was taller now after first because of the load it was down small so he took a different alternative”.

He continued, “He passed through the railway and he stuck. He said he needed a jerk to jerk it so the car could move quickly. Even though he was coming with the jerk then he heard that the train smashed the car into pieces. We went to the police station to lodge an official complaint. They gave him bail and later arrested him. I am not aware of the test run, if I were we would have taken it quickly or even the car would not be there. I don’t do politics so it is not a sabotage. I am a businessman. I am not a politician” the Vehicle owner, Ebenezer Sackitey said.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asuogyaman, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, condemned the driver for attempting to cross the rail tracks but emphasised the need for the constructor to review access routes to communities along the rail lines.

“I also think that looking at the situation here and the alternative route that has been provided by other users, vehicles to cross the area, the engineering work would have to be improved. If you look at this community there are buildings on both ends of the railway line so definitely people will need to cross to the other side looking at the passage provided -underbridge and the fact that the vehicle crossing had to scratch under the bridge shows that the space there is not long enough for vehicles that are a bit higher. We should not assume that only saloon vehicles will be crossing to the other side. We should make provisions for bigger trucks,” Thomas Ampem Nyarko said.

The MP, described it as a ridiculous attempt to blame the accident on political sabotage.

“I want to say that it is ridiculous for anybody to think that this accident was deliberate and that it was a sabotage by some individuals or group of individuals”

The DCE for North Tongu, Divine Osborn Fenu, stated that the accident, should not be politicized and, though unfortunate, should guide future safety measures in the communities along the railway lines.

“It is sad that anything that happens is politicized. This is an accident that has happened. Let’s solve the problem of the concerns raised by the residents. Will convey the grievances of the people to the engineer. We should not politicize everything,” the DCE said.

Abel Dzidotor, was convicted and sentenced on Friday, April 19, after admitting guilt to three out of the four charges levelled against him.

He was charged with inconsiderate driving and causing unlawful damage, among others.

Mr Dzidotor, received a sentence of 100 penalty units, equivalent to a potential 20-month prison term, if he defaulted after pleading guilty to the charge of careless and inconsiderate driving, a violation of Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 683 (2004), as amended by Act 761 of 2008.

On the charge of unauthorised stopping, he was sentenced to 20 penalty units or a five-month jail term in default.

The third charge was for causing unlawful damage, contrary to Section 172b of the Criminal Offences Act 2960. He pleaded guilty and was slapped with a six-month sentence with hard labour.

The fourth charge was for failing to produce a driver’s license, contrary to regulation 47(2) of LI 21(80). Mr Dzidotor pleaded not guilty, asserting that his license was within the damaged vehicle.