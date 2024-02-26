BusinessMajor 1

NLA Boss attends European Lotteries seminar in Brussels

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

Sammy Awuku, the Director-General of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), is currently in Brussels, participating in the European Lotteries Seminar as a distinguished guest.

 During the event, he shared valuable insights into combating illegal lottery operations in Ghana.

 Mr Awuku, emphasized the potential for collaboration between the NLA and European Lotteries to promote responsible gaming in both Ghana and across Africa.

Seizing the opportunity, he formally requested that the NLA be granted Observer Status at all future European Lotteries Seminars and Conferences, aiming to foster knowledge exchange and adopt best practices.

 Expressing appreciation, Mr Awuku commended the President and Leadership of the European Lotteries for organizing an outstanding programme.

More Read

Tension brews at NLA as workers resist retirement contract

NLA opens registration for 2024
NLA launches “Noon Rush” draw
NLA defraying GHc16 million lottery debt – Awuku

In his closing remarks, he encouraged a joint effort towards transparency and integrity within the lottery industry, stating, “Together, let us strive for transparency and integrity in the lottery industry.”

You Might Also Like

Tension brews at NLA as workers resist retirement contract

NLA opens registration for 2024

NLA launches “Noon Rush” draw

NLA defraying GHc16 million lottery debt – Awuku

Share this Article
Previous Article No stolen booty found in Opuni’s houses after ‘excavation’
Next Article Newmont put out its Akyem mines and others for sale
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Agyapa swallowed US$14.144 million not $12.139 million
Business Major 1
‘NDC’s 2024 manifesto to meet everyday needs’ – Mahama  
Major 2 Major Politics
Akufo-Addo moves Ken Ofori-Atta from back seat to front seat
General Major 1
Newmont put out its Akyem mines and others for sale
Business Major 1
Lost your password?