NLA Boss attends European Lotteries seminar in Brussels

Sammy Awuku, the Director-General of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), is currently in Brussels, participating in the European Lotteries Seminar as a distinguished guest.

During the event, he shared valuable insights into combating illegal lottery operations in Ghana.

Mr Awuku, emphasized the potential for collaboration between the NLA and European Lotteries to promote responsible gaming in both Ghana and across Africa.

Seizing the opportunity, he formally requested that the NLA be granted Observer Status at all future European Lotteries Seminars and Conferences, aiming to foster knowledge exchange and adopt best practices.

Expressing appreciation, Mr Awuku commended the President and Leadership of the European Lotteries for organizing an outstanding programme.

In his closing remarks, he encouraged a joint effort towards transparency and integrity within the lottery industry, stating, “Together, let us strive for transparency and integrity in the lottery industry.”