Our running mate’s promise of punishing nation plunderers will begin with SML culprits- Sammy Gyamfi

By Patrick Biddah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has targeted to punish architects of the SML/ GRA deal who have pocketed over Ghc1billion for a supposed work done in the downstream petroleum sector.

According to the NDC, the transaction said to be undertaken is illegal and a total rip- off of the Ghanaian tax payer which will attract punishment when the NDC takes over power.

In view of this, the party said this is an example of the very plundering of the state which the running mate of the NDC, Prof. Naane Jane Opoku Agyemang, spoke about when she was outdoored at the UPSA a week ago.

Reiterating this promise at the Moment of Truth series at the party’s headquarters on Monday, April 29, 2024, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, said every arrangement under the SML deal shows that it was to fleece the state.

An investigation into the deal by KPMG has not revealed much, as the details in the report has not been made public, except for a letter from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo passing a comment.

The NDC, according to Mr Gyamfi, therefore demand the immediate termination of the external price verification and downstream petroleum audit contract which allows SML to enter that sector.

He explained that there is no concrete evidence that shows that the recorded volume and tax revenue increases in the downstream petroleum sector are wholly or partly correlated to the work of the SML

“Ladies and gentlemen, assuming without admitting that SML’s illegal audit services in the downstream petroleum sector have had a bearing on the increased tax revenue recorded by the state to the tune of Ghc2.45 billion, how does it justify the payment of a colossal Ghc1, 060,054,778, constituting nearly 50% of the revenue increment of Ghc2.45 billion to SML?”, he questioned.

It also accordingly, said it demand for the retrieval of all payments made by government to SML which the party says it is huge financial loss to the state.

In view of the ongoing, Mr Gyamfi, also asked the President to publish the KPMG investigative report between the SML and GRA.

For him, the NDC is appalled by the decision by the government to continue to allow the performance of their illegality.

Mr Gyamfi, who spoke extensively on the deal at the press conference, announced the prosecution of all persons involved when the NDC assumes power.

“When elected into office, we shall launch credible and transparent investigations into the stinking SML scandal with the aim of retrieving for the State, all illegal payments made to SML and ensuring the prosecution of all persons who are complicit in these illegal transactions,’’ he stressed.