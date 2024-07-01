Finance minister & GRA boss snub Akufo-Addo’s directives on SML

…..Resumes operations despite Presidential directive; MPs, media, academia silenced with cash

In a surprising turn of events, Strategic Mobilization Limited (SML) last week, went back to work under the direction of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) after a six-month suspension ordered by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The resumption of work, comes despite a specific directive from the President to renegotiate the agreement with SML and present it to Parliament for approval, following the release of a KPMG report.

Insiders reveal that, the GRA Commissioner General, Julie Essiam and the Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, both tasked with implementing the KPMG report’s recommendations, chose to quietly allow SML to continue its operations, ignoring the presidential directive.

In a letter addressed to industry players, the GRA Commissioner General, announced that SML would resume operations on June 14.

This announcement was met with a response from the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo), who highlighted that the industry had adopted new standards requiring compliance from all companies. However, his concerns were disregarded, permitting SML to proceed.

The resumption of SML’s operations, has sparked widespread speculation and controversy. The nation has largely remained silent, to the satisfaction of those orchestrating the scheme, which has allegedly siphoned off approximately GHS 1.5 billion from the Ghanaian populace.

There are claims that millions of cedis, have been funnelled into the pockets of key figures in the media, civil society, academia, and Parliament.

This extensive quiet is unusual, especially given the significant public interest following the damning yet confusing KPMG report, which highlighted Ghana’s lack of value from the agreement but did not recommend its outright cancellation.

Many have attributed the wobbly nature of the KPMG’s report to the audit company’s relationship with the government, citing it as the reason behind the failure of the government to refer to the Audit Service or a truly independent body for the audit as demanded by some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

Sources indicate that, funds have been distributed to ensure the silence surrounding SML’s resumption.

Some Members of Parliament, who have requested anonymity, have expressed their fear of losing their seats if they speak out.

One informant willing to go public in the future, recounted an incident where a bag of money was placed in the car of a university professor to ensure their silence on the matter.

The seeming opposition from the Energy Minister to SML’s resumption is misinterpreted by some as a personal vendetta against the company.

However, The Herald, has uncovered information, suggesting that the Minister immediately devised an alternative to SML, following its suspension.

Stay tuned for the full story, as we continue to investigate and uncover the truth behind the resumption of SML’s operations and the alleged corruption that has ensued.