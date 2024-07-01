Council of State condoles with family of late La Bianca CEO

A delegation from the Council of State visited the family of the late CEO of La Bianca Company, Eunice Buah Asomah-Hinneh, to offer their condolences.

The delegation, led by the President of the Council of State, Daasebre Otuo Siriboe, included nearly all council members.

The family of the late CEO received the delegation at her Sakumono residence. Present were the Omanhene of the Gwira traditional area in the Western Region, Awulae Angama Tu Agyan II, who arrived with a delegation of chiefs, and Nii Sarbahn Quaye, the head of the family.

The late Asomah-Hinneh’s parents, husband, children, and sibling were also in attendance.

Speaking on behalf of the Council, Daasebre Otuo Siriboe consoled the family, emphasizing that the loss was not only personal but also felt deeply by the Council, as Asomah-Hinneh had been a key member.

He assured the family of the Council’s support in the preparations for the funeral and encouraged them to seek any assistance needed, noting that the Council’s doors were always open.

As a gesture of care, the Council presented 20 packs of bottle water, bottles of schnapps and spirits to aid in the funeral planning efforts.

In response, Awulae Angama Tu Agyan II expressed gratitude for the Council’s support and for their visit to commiserate with the family.

He promised to keep the Council informed of any new developments in the funeral planning process.