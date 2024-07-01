GeneralMajor 2

Council of State condoles with family of late La Bianca CEO

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

A delegation from the Council of State visited the family of the late CEO of La Bianca Company, Eunice Buah Asomah-Hinneh, to offer their condolences.
The delegation, led by the President of the Council of State, Daasebre Otuo Siriboe, included nearly all council members.
The family of the late CEO received the delegation at her Sakumono residence. Present were the Omanhene of the Gwira traditional area in the Western Region, Awulae Angama Tu Agyan II, who arrived with a delegation of chiefs, and Nii Sarbahn Quaye, the head of the family.
The late Asomah-Hinneh’s parents, husband, children, and sibling were also in attendance.

Speaking on behalf of the Council, Daasebre Otuo Siriboe consoled the family, emphasizing that the loss was not only personal but also felt deeply by the Council, as Asomah-Hinneh had been a key member.
He assured the family of the Council’s support in the preparations for the funeral and encouraged them to seek any assistance needed, noting that the Council’s doors were always open.
As a gesture of care, the Council presented 20 packs of bottle water, bottles of schnapps and spirits to aid in the funeral planning efforts.
In response, Awulae Angama Tu Agyan II expressed gratitude for the Council’s support and for their visit to commiserate with the family.

He promised to keep the Council informed of any new developments in the funeral planning process.

You Might Also Like

Council of State member collapses & dies in bathroom

La Bianca owner Asomah-Hinneh dead

E.T Mensah is dead aged 77

Council of State rubbishes NDC, CODEO & others

Share this Article
Previous Article Finance minister & GRA boss snub Akufo-Addo’s directives on SML
Next Article BoG’s cost of printing money surged to GH₵688.8m in 2023
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Dr Francis Nkrumah, Kwame Nkrumah’s first son dies age 89
General Major 1
BoG’s cost of printing money surged to GH₵688.8m in 2023
Business Major 2
Council of State condoles with family of late La Bianca CEO
General Major 2
Finance minister & GRA boss snub Akufo-Addo’s directives on SML
Business Major 1
Lost your password?