Africa’s peace, investment and tourism summit to be held next year

The Management of the David Douglas Leadership Forum (DDLF) has announced plans to host a two-day summit in Accra, focusing on peace, investment, and tourism.

The summit dubbed; Africa’s Peace, Investment and Tourism, is scheduled to take place from February 22 to 23, 2024, under the theme: “The Importance of Peace In National Development”.

The event which is set to take place at the British Council, will address the importance of maintaining peace, particularly during an election year, and how Ghana’s youth can contribute to preserving the nation’s current state of peace.

The summit will climax with a White House Chief gala dinner dance to raise funds for the Educational Fund of the Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

The aim is to provide participants with investment opportunities and the country’s rich heritage in tourism.

Participants will comprise prominent figures such as chiefs, security personnel, government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and business leaders.

Elaborating on the summit in an interview, the Executive Director of David Douglas Leadership Forum (DDLF), David Douglas Tengey, emphasized that his primary focus is on the significance of sustaining peace, during and after the December 7, 2024 elections.

He said: “Resource persons will take centre stage to enlighten participants about the investment prospects within Africa and the sub-region.”

David Douglas Tengey, added that the summit would, include tours for diplomats to Ghana’s heritage sites.

This threefold approach is designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of peace, investment opportunities, and the nation’s cultural heritage.