Chief of Tem-Kotokolis in the diaspora calls for peace among Kotokoli tribe in Oti region

By Paul Mamattah

In a bid to quell the ongoing chieftaincy dispute among the chiefs and people of the Kotokoli tribe in the Oti region of Ghana, the Chief of Tem-Kotokoli in the Diaspora, Alhaji Yahya Sandu Kinko, has called upon the Chiefs and people of the area to prioritize peace and stability.

Recognizing the detrimental consequences of armed conflicts, he emphasized the urgent need to lay down arms and engage in peaceful dialogue.

The Kotokoli tribe, renowned for its rich cultural heritage, has witnessed a prolonged power struggle among various factions vying for the top chieftaincy position, this dispute has resulted in several violent clashes, causing significant discomfort among the locals and impeding growth opportunities in the area.

Speaking in an interview with the Herald Newspaper in Accra, the Chief of Tem-Kotokolis in the Diaspora, Alhaji Yahya Sandu Kinko, firmly believes that a peaceful resolution is the key to progress and development for the Kotokoli community, adding that; the chieftaincy dispute has caused significant unrest and tension within the community, affecting the daily lives of the people and impeding socio-economic growth.

Acknowledging the complexities of such disputes, Alhaji Yahya Sandu Kinko, called upon the Chiefs to prioritize the well-being of their people above personal interests, stressing the importance of engaging in open and inclusive dialogue, grounded in respect for customs, traditions, and the rule of law.

He pointed out that by adopting a peaceful and collaborative approach, the Kotokoli tribe, can overcome the challenges posed by the chieftaincy dispute and build a stronger foundation for unity and progress and admonished the local and regional authorities to provide necessary support and facilitate constructive discussions among the disputing parties.

Alhaji Yahya Sandu Kinko, emphasized the significance of impartial mediation and the need for all stakeholders to come together under a neutral platform to address the concerns and grievances fueling the dispute.

He reiterated that it is vital for the various factions within the Kotokoli communitities to recognize that sustainable development can only be achieved in an environment of peace, stability, and mutual understanding and therefore call for unity and laying down of arms is a crucial step towards resolving the chieftaincy dispute and restoring harmony within the tribe.

According to Alhaji Yahya Sandu Kinko, the conflict stems from a power struggle among three factions, including the current Overlord Chief,Wuro Dauda Cheddere Brenae, the former Manklado, and another family, emphasizing that the dispute is purely centered around chieftaincy and not a land dispute, as alleged by some.

To find a resolution, the Chief of Tem-Kotokoli in the Diaspora, believes that the Chieftaincy Act, 2008 (Act 759) will play a crucial role saying; the act provides guidelines and procedures for the appointment and recognition of Chiefs in the country and remains hopeful that implementing the Act will help unravel the rightful Chief of the community, thereby fostering peace and unity.

“Efforts to resolve the issue have already been set in motion, with a series of meetings taking place among the three factions. The discussions aim to find a mutual agreement and determine whether to bring the matter before the Oti Regional House of Chiefs or to seek resolution through legal channels”.

“The involvement of these authorities is seen as a definitive step towards a final resolution, ensuring that a fair and just decision is made, putting an end to the conflict”.Alhaji Yahya Sandu Kinko disclosed.

He pointed out that they have decided to take the matter either to the Oti Regional House of Chiefs or to court to resolve it once and for all.

He added that the conflict in the Oti region, has been ongoing for some time, with various reports of violence and unrest. It is hoped that the involvement of groups like the Tem-Kotokoli and the application of the law can bring resolution to the situation.

Alhaji Yahya Sandu Kinko, expressed his disappointment as development plans for the community have come to a standstill due to an ongoing chieftaincy dispute this according to him, the primary objective was to bring progress to the community by establishing vocational centers for the youth.

However, the dispute among the people has obstructed these plans and left the community with no progress in sight.

“All our plans and agendas to facilitate growth and development have been put on hold indefinitely,it is disheartening to witness the damage such disputes have caused to our community”. He lamented.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Alhaji Yahya Sandu Kinko made an impassioned plea to the community members involved in the dispute, urging them to set aside their differences and work towards resolving the issue. He emphasized the need for unity and cooperation to move forward with the much-needed development initiatives.



“In order to pave the way for progress and prosperity, it is essential for everyone to come together as one family and find a peaceful resolution,” Alhaji Kinko stressed. “It is only through understanding and mutual agreement that we can overcome this hurdle and resume the development projects that will benefit our youth and the entire community.”Alhaji Yahya Sandu Kinko bemoaned.