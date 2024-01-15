CitiRebuilds: Citi FM/Citi TV begins construction of a clinic and staff bungalow in Mepe, Volta region.

The management of Citi FM/Citi TV has started the construction of a clinic in Mepe, in the North Tongu district of the Volta Region.

The clinic will include all the necessary facilities befitting a clinic to address the health needs of the people in the area.

Mepe, the epicentre of the Volta River Authority dam spillage disaster, displaced over 12,000 people in North Tongu and more than 30,000 across eight districts.

After the initial phase of relief efforts, Citi FM/Citi TV management initiated a second phase, constructing shelters in Kpando, Tokpo, Ada, and an entire community in Bakpa.

The clinic in North Tongu, according to the District Health Director, Michael Kofi Ziga, will provide 24-hour service.

Addressing the gathering of chiefs and people in Mepe, the Managing Director of Citi FM and Citi TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah, promised that the “project will be built and handed over within two and a half months.”

He sought the support of the people to ensure the project’s success.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for the constituency, commended the management of Citi FM and Citi TV for the intervention, stating, “The Citi Foundation filled the gap when we needed it most. We appreciate their intervention in other districts during the disaster. When I received a call from the Managing Director of Citi to build a clinic, it came as exciting news.”

Citi FM and Citi TV, through the generosity of their listeners and viewers, have already extended a helping hand to the victims of the overflow of the Volta River and subsequent Akosombo Dam spillage disaster in many affected communities, bringing smiles to the faces of thousands in the affected communities.

#Relief4LowerVolta