Why Kennedy Agyapong is a liar and dishonest politician?

By Abdul Razak Bawa

At conception on Saturday, the title of this piece was, “Why Kennedy Agyapong Is A Fraud”. But on second thought, the word fraud was too strong to describe a Member of Parliament.

This article was triggered by what Kennedy Agyapong said while addressing delegates of the New Patriotic Party in the Bantama constituency in the Ashanti region.

In a viral video, Kennedy Agyapong, who had gone to the constituency to campaign for his brother Lawyer Ralph Agyapong. In no particular order, I reproduce below what he told the delegates and those gathered at the event.

“If you make a mistake and vote for Asenso, you will all bear witness to the revelations I will unveil. It is a condition,” Mr. Agyapong stated. “If you don’t want me to talk, vote against him. If you want me to talk, vote for him because we will not allow them to destroy Ghana.”

He continued “… [In fact] I was referring to Asenso when I cautioned elements at the Jubilee House to stop embarrassing the president with their bribery spree…You should be ashamed of yourself to go and vote for a corrupt MP like Asenso again”. My first reaction after watching the video was, there he goes again!

Someone needs to tell Kennedy Agyapong to stop wasting our time and expose Asenso Boakye, we are tired of his ranting.

The likes of Kennedy Agaypong, still walking free and pointing accusing fingers at others and parading himself as a moral authourity, is a testament of the patience of the Ghanaian people.

It is a testament to our shortage of self-respect that we swoon over him each time he seizes on the depression of the people to launch a new peacock campaign.

Kennedy Agaypong, is an insatiable, attention-starved masquerade. He is an audaciously pretentious conman.

He is an ugly, perennial problem that dances around the square, craving to be celebrated as a solution to Ghana’s problems.

Kennedy Agyapong indulges corruption when it benefits him and fights against it, when it doesn’t benefit him.

This man that has been elevated to a tin-god, is no stranger to Ghanaians. He has accused everyone in this country of being except himself, his family and friends.

As a corruption crusader, it is instructive that, he is always the first to jump to the defence of people, who have been accused of corruption, even with incontrovertible evidence.

Before, I mention a few examples, just examine members of his campaign team, when he contested in the flagbearership election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The campaign manager for Kennedy Agyapong, was Kwame Owusu. In case you don’t know who Kwame Owusu is, he is the former Managing Director of Ghana Marine Authourity, who was engaged in that open disrespectful dissipation of the public purse. He is the one who bought fourteen air conditioners in a two-bedroom house.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, the disgraced president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was also alleged to be a member of Kennedy Agaypong for president team.

For those who are not familiar or might have forgotten about the story of Kwesi Nyantakyi, Kwesi Nyantakyi was caught on camera by Anas Armeyaw Anas and his Tiger PI for taking bribes.

As the saying goes, show me your friend, and I will show you, your character. If Kennedy can co-exist peacefully with these two people, he cannot claim incorruptibility.

The impression Kennedy Agyapong wants to create is that, all of us are corrupt and he is not.

Kennedy Agyapong is the quintessential Ghanaian politician. They are the major characters of the tragedy, but they are loath to reckon with their past. They never confront their demons and admit their failures. They externalize blame and sell themselves as the solution.

As soon as they lose incumbency, they segue to the career of social activism. In an instant, they become solicitous advocates of good governance. They condemn in strongest terms the very conventions they authored while their sun shined.

Kennedy Agyapong professes to love Ghana too much to let it be. He never tires of repeating the ludicrous claim that he is ready to die for the country.

He pretends that posing, as the guardian of the Ghana is his bounden duty.

Ghana, however, does not need Kennedy Agyapong to save her. He can do nothing, by way of penance or restitution, to make up for his damages. He has been part of the system since he first entered parliament, most of the monies he made that he has bragging about, he made, when he entered politics. He has received contracts worth millions of dollars from every sector of the economy, including energy, i.e. Electricity Company of Ghana, Ghana Water Company, Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBD) etc.

Ghanaians do not need Kennedy Agyapong to serve them reminders that he exists. He has become a public nuisance for as long as he has been in politics. The little good he can do for the masses are to leave them alone.

Let assume without admitting that, Asenso Boakye, is corrupt and has done the things Kennedy Agyapong is accusing him of, as an anti-corruption crusader, is this not the best time for Kennedy to expose the MP, after all the harm, will be greater now than after the primary.

In any case, according to him, he will keep his mouth shut, should his brother win, but I think, will rather bolster the chances of his brother, if he exposes Asenso now, but typical of the man, he is blowing hot air.

This is not the first time, the Assin Central MP, has called out his colleague from Bantama, he has only renewed his fight against Asenso, simply because his brother is vying for the Bantama Seat. He has made or repeated certain allegations against the MP and minister and has threatened to say more, but says in the event that Ralph wins, he says he won’t expose the MP, which honest, anticorruption crusader and trustworthy person does this?

Kennedy Agyapong thrives on threats, propaganda, lies, and speculation.

This same man is always ready to jump to the defence of anyone accused of involvement in corruption, the only people who are corrupt are those he has accused.

You can be sure that when the NPP primaries is over and Raphael Agyapong losses, Kennedy Agyapong, will be back to tell us that, he was not talking about Asenso or he was misquoted by the media, even when it is a video Maybe then will readers understand what Charlotte Bronte meant when she wrote that, “Conventionality is not morality. Self righteousness is not religion. To attack the first is not to assail the last. To pluck the mask from the face of the Pharisee, is not to lift an impious hand to the Crown of Thorns.”

Email: [email protected]