BusinessMajor 1

Ghana Gas plunged into boardroom wrangling over US$900 million deal

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Reports reaching The Herald, indicate that workers of the Ghana Gas Company are backing their Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Ben Asante, against their board chairman, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

This, follows claims that Mr Agyapong, is pushing a multimillion-dollar deal on the institution, and the workers and some board members, fear this could pose criminal issues in the future.

The Herald’s information is that, the development has led to a major boardroom dispute at the Ghana Gas Company over the contract valued at nearly US$900 million.

According to some workers, there was a near physical altercation between Dr Ben Asante and the board chairman, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, on Wednesday, during a board meeting.

The Assin Central MP, reportedly became furious, slamming his hands on the board table and calling the CEO “stupid,” among other unprintable words.

More Read

I am not going independent, I am still an NPP member – Kennedy Agyapong

Bawumia urges Imams to intensify prayers for him
Violent abuse of Judicial Power – Justice Kulendi blasts Judge who handled Anas Vs Ken Agyapong’s case
Owusu-Bempah accused of hijacking  Ghana Gas-Funded Astroturf

The CEO, insisted on ensuring that the transaction went through stringent procurement requirements, while Ken Agyapong, sought to bypass certain procedures.

The MP, insisted on pushing the deal through with the CEO’s signature and addressing other matters later, a suggestion Dr Asante rejected, which angered the erratic board chairman.

Most board members, are said to have sided with the CEO, much to the chagrin of Mr Agyapong, who is reportedly set to gain $50 million, if the deal goes through.

The workers’ union is reportedly supporting the CEO in this matter.

More to come!

You Might Also Like

I am not going independent, I am still an NPP member – Kennedy Agyapong

Bawumia urges Imams to intensify prayers for him

Violent abuse of Judicial Power – Justice Kulendi blasts Judge who handled Anas Vs Ken Agyapong’s case

Owusu-Bempah accused of hijacking  Ghana Gas-Funded Astroturf

Share this Article
Previous Article EOCO Boss dishonours public office of accountability
Next Article Ex-Law School director kick against 20 Judges at Supreme Court
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Ex-Law School director kick against 20 Judges at Supreme Court
General Major 1
Ghana Gas plunged into boardroom wrangling over US$900 million deal
Business Major 1
EOCO Boss dishonours public office of accountability
General Major 1
Majority leader warns against growing impunity & public disaffection
Major 1 Major Politics
Lost your password?