Citi TV turns ChannelOne TV promises more impactful programmes

The management of Citi TV, has announced a significant rebranding, unveiling the channel’s new identity as ChannelOne TV.

The decision to rebrand the TV station has been on the drawing board since July 2021, but management finally decided to carry it out on a special day: its sixth anniversary.

This strategic decision, aims to provide a more identifiable and cohesive brand presence in the increasingly competitive media landscape.

The rebranding ceremony took place at the ChannelOne TV studio, formerly known as Citi TV, in Tesano, Accra, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Management believes the new name, ChannelOne TV, with the catchphrase “Telling Your Story, Empowering Change,” encapsulates its commitment to delivering top-notch content and positions it as a premier source of news, business, sports, and educational programming in Ghana and beyond.

The rebranding also promises an enhanced presence, a fresh perspective, an expanded reach, and a commitment to excellence. At the rebranding event, the Managing Director of ChannelOne TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah, shared insights into the reasons behind the change.

“As we transition to ChannelOne TV, we are not just changing our name; we are embracing a new identity that reflects our commitment to innovation, excellence, and connecting with our audiences on a deeper level.

This transformation represents a new drive to elevate our content, engage with our community in even more meaningful ways, and deliver an unparalleled viewing experience,” Attah-Mensah stated.

The event was attended by notable figures from the media industry, including the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, and Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare. Attendees witnessed the unveiling of the new logo, symbolizing the channel’s fresh start.

ChannelOne TV, will continue to deliver the high-quality content that viewers have come to expect, including news, talk shows, documentaries, and entertainment. The rebrand also promises new shows and segments designed to engage and inform a broader audience.

As ChannelOne TV, embarks on this new chapter, it aims to solidify its position as a leader in the Ghanaian media landscape, providing viewers with an unparalleled viewing experience.

Speaking during the rebranding of Citi TV to ChannelOne TV on Tuesday, June 4, the Information Minister commended the contributions of Citi TV, now ChannelOne TV, to the development of the country and urged the station to continue its alliance with other stakeholders to deliver factual and fair reporting.

“While we commend you on this feat, we also want to remind you of your responsibility to deliver factual and fair reportage going forward. Taking into consideration the season of elections, any act of misinformation and disinformation can cause serious setbacks in our democracy. We count on you as allies to sensitize the public on the subject matter.

“On our part as government, we are working with stakeholders to support measures intended to curb the attacks on journalists. In our engagement with the judiciary, we have advocated for severe punishment for those who attack journalists.”

“Over the years, the Citi brand has been a powerhouse within the media fraternity and has been synonymous with high standards and ethics and has created a safe space for intellectual, socio-cultural, and political dialogues, and has brought the latest news to the public while upholding professionalism,” Fatimatu Abubakar added.