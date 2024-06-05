Major 4Sports

Mastercard hosts thrilling UEFA Champions League final viewing event in Ghana

Mastercard celebrated the UEFA Champions League Finals in Ghana with an exclusive event held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

 The event brought together a passionate crowd of partners, representatives, and football enthusiastsfor a thrilling viewing experience of the final match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, celebrating the passion for the sport in the country.

The UEFA Champions League, which appeals to an estimated 3.5 billion people worldwide, enables Mastercard, a sponsor of the league for 30 years, to engage with fans by offering not just a viewing experience but an immersive journey into one of the world’s most prestigious football tournaments.

“Football continues to be a unifying force and a source of immense joy for Ghanaians and people worldwide.

 At Mastercard, our goal is to create elevated experiences that deeply resonate with our customers, leveraging our collaboration with the UEFA Champions League.

Mastercard collaborates with industry stakeholders to tackle cyber threats in Ghana

We are thrilled to have played a part in celebrating the passion for the beautiful game and strengthening our connection with the football community in Ghana,” said Bossman Kwapong, Country Director, Ghana, Mastercard.

Mastercard’s exclusive viewing event celebrated football excellence and more importantly, bridged the gap between fans and the excitement of the tournament.

 It was a platform that ignited passion, fostered connections, and brought the thrill of world-class football closer to the fans across the country.

