Ghanaian Journalists get training on energy transition

By Paul Mamattah

The Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), in collaboration with Citi FM/Citi TV, organized a day-long training programme for journalists in Accra focused on energy transition.

The initiative was aimed to address the gap in disseminating and engaging the public in Ghana’s energy transition framework.

This training, leading up to the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) scheduled from November 29 to December 12, 2023, provided journalists with an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the climate change discussions and the transition for emerging economies in the country.

COP 28, taking place in Dubai, is expected to give considerable attention to issues concerning energy transition, emphasizing the global call for a shift to clean energy and the decarbonization of the energy sector.

The training endeavored to equip participating journalists with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively cover this trending subject and expose them to the potential implications for Ghana’s economy.

Addressing the participants, the General Manager of Citi FM/Citi TV, praised the timeliness of the training and urged journalists to build a robust knowledge base on the subject. This, he emphasized, would significantly enhance their accurate reporting on energy transition and related matters.

He guaranteed a series of ongoing professional development initiatives, during which journalists would actively participate in panel discussions, debates, and various activities aimed at narrowing the knowledge gap and exposing journalists to valuable resources through interactions with experts and stakeholders.

Speaking on the topic “Understanding the Concept of Energy Transition and Just Transitions,” the Deputy Director of the Ministry of Energy, Robert Sogbadzi, emphasized the urgency of addressing climate change and reducing carbon emissions, underlining the need for a rapid and profound energy transition.

Mr Sogbadzi, explained that the transition aims to shift dependence away from fossil fuels towards cleaner and more sustainable sources of energy. Driven by scientific evidence and a global commitment to mitigating climate change, the energy transition is poised to revolutionize our way of life, foster technological innovation, and shape the future for generations to come.

He elaborated that the concept of an energy transition involves moving away from heavy reliance on fossil fuels like coal, oil, and gas, towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly options such as wind, solar, hydro, and geothermal energy. This transition is not only necessary for mitigating climate change but also presents an opportunity to create new job markets, stimulate economic growth, and enhance energy security.

Mr Sogbadzi highlighted that one of the driving forces behind the energy transition is the increasing concerns about the impact of greenhouse gas emissions on the planet. The burning of fossil fuels significantly contributes to rising levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, trapping heat and leading to global warming.

Renewable energy sources, on the other hand, produce little to no greenhouse gas emissions during their operation, making them an essential part of the solution to combat climate change.

He emphasized that the energy transition represents a paradigm shift towards a sustainable future. By diversifying the energy mix and embracing renewable energy sources, Ghanaians can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance energy security, stimulate economic growth, and empower individuals and communities.

The Commercial Operations Manager at Ghana National Gas Company, Riverson Oppong, PhD., spoke on the topic “Understanding the Implementation of Energy Transition in Ghana.” He noted that energy transition represents a burgeoning economic opportunity.

He explained that investing in renewable energy infrastructure creates jobs, stimulates economic growth, and fosters innovations. As renewable technologies become more cost-effective and scalable, they have the potential to outpace the declining affordability of fossil fuels, ensuring long-term economic stability.

Additionally, the transition to clean energy reduces reliance on imported fuel sources, decreasing vulnerability to price fluctuations and geopolitical tensions. Countries can develop energy independence by harnessing their renewable resources, enhancing energy security and sovereignty.

An expert from the Natural Resource Governance Institute, Patrick Stephensen, stated that despite Africa facing a lack of energy resources, with approximately 600 million individuals having no access to energy, this situation presents a unique opportunity for journalists to increase their coverage of the sector.

He reiterated the Institute’s commitment to collaborating with the media to ensure journalists and the public remain well-informed about developments in the petroleum industry, especially on issues relating to energy transition.

Despite the undeniable benefits, the energy transition poses challenges that need to be addressed. Transitioning to renewable energy sources requires significant upfront investments, raising concerns about affordability and cost competitiveness. However, with evolving technologies and economies of scale, renewable energy costs have witnessed substantial declines, making them increasingly competitive with fossil fuels.

Another challenge lies in the intermittency of certain renewable sources like solar and wind. Developing storage technologies and building a robust grid infrastructure capable of effectively integrating and managing renewable energy supply forms a crucial part of the solution. Advancements in energy storage systems, such as batteries and pumped hydro storage, are essential for a reliable and resilient renewable energy network.