Akufo-Addo’s Jubilee boys start parliamentary journey

…Alan Kyerematen man rejected

Over the weekend, two high-ranking officials from the Presidential Jubilee House embarked on a new political journey, aspiring to secure seats in the 9th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana scheduled for January 7, 2025.

Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, emerged victorious in the Awutu Senya West parliamentary primary by polling 862 votes.

Jefferson Sackey, another Jubilee House staffer, secured the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidacy for Ablekuma Central with 539 votes.

If successful in the parliamentary elections, Arhin and Sackey, will transition from their roles in the Presidency to serving in Parliament in 2025, marking eight years of service under the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is expected to hand over power to a new leader on January 7, 2025.

Mr Arhin outpaced his main contender, Kofi Opei Okai, who received 119 votes, while Sackey defeated Ebenezer Nartey, Collins Amoah, and Larry Anyetei Adjei in the Ablekuma Central primary.

Richard Nyamah, a seasoned political figure associated with the Alan Kyerematen NPP flagbearer campaign, faced defeat in the Kpandai Parliamentary primary, securing only 60 votes against Matthew Nyindam’s 682 votes.

The Odododiodio parliamentary primary saw Abdul Manaf Nii Adjei Sowah, emerge victorious with 737 votes, defeating Nii Lante Bannerman, who garnered 524 votes.

Bernard Okoe Boye, the Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), won the Ledzorkuku constituency primary with 901 votes.

Pius Enam Hadzide, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA) and deputy are also on their separate journeys to Parliament.

Pius, won the Asuogyaman parliamentary primary with 423 votes, while Akosua Manu, popularly known as Kozie, secured 814 votes for the Adentan Constituency ticket.

In the Western Region, Barbara Oteng Gyasi secured victory in the Prestea Huni Valley parliamentary primary with 973 votes, beating Theophilus Tawiah.

In the Klottey Korle Constituency, Nii Noi Nortey, won the parliamentary primary with 838 votes, defeating Harold Quartey and Rexford Oppong.

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, won the Okaikwei North NPP parliamentary primary with 341 votes, after previously representing the Akuapem North Constituency.

Sammy Awuku, the NPP parliamentary candidate-elect for Akuapem North, expressed gratitude for the unanimous support and pledged a relentless pursuit of development in the constituency.

However, not all outcomes were favorable, as Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, faced defeat in the Ayensuano constituency parliamentary primary, securing 136 votes against Ida Adwoa Asiedu’s 410 votes.

Former Regional Minister for the Bono East Region, Kofi Amoakohene, also faced disappointment in his bid for the Atebubu-Amantin Constituency, polling 330 votes against Bodoun Dimmie Issah Abu’s 538 votes. Another contestant, Kwaku Tuah Osei, secured 19 votes.