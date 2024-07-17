Protest on UHAS campus over Honorary Doctorate for Akufo-Addo

…Accused of financially starving university

There is unrest on the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) campus in Ho, Volta Region, over the decision to award an honorary doctorate to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The university community, has accused the President of neglecting to financially support the institution, leaving it in a deplorable state and stressing its existing infrastructure.

The science-oriented school, has faced issues such as unconstructed roads, abandoned phases of development, and essential laboratories that remain incomplete for a student population of 6,500.

Sources indicate that, retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice Jones Dotse, the Chairman of the University Council, and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lydia Aziato, who assumed her role in August 2022, are the ones behind the decision to award the honorary degrees.

Critics argue that President Akufo-Addo, has not contributed significantly to the university since he assumed office in 2017.

Discussions about a potential Phase 2 of the university’s development, were part of the initial implementation of Phase 1.

However, the counterpart-funded projects, including access roads, water, and electricity, have been neglected by the Akufo-Addo administration.

Students in Phase 1 of the university, struggle with inadequate residential accommodation, leading some to live in unsafe conditions. The limited hostel capacity has further exacerbated the situation.

The university built Asorgli Hall, using internally generated funds and Sokode Hall with a loan from GCB Bank, which now threatens the university’s financial stability.

At one point, the management was unable to pay salaries and had to request the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) to take over the payroll.”

There are no buses to transport students living in various parts of town to campus due to the poor road conditions. While, Ayalolo buses help, they are insufficient, forcing students to pay exorbitant fares to “Keke” operators,” a source said to The Herald.

The Science Lab, initiated by the John Mahama administration and intended to be the largest in the sub-region, remains incomplete due to the lack of funding. The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has been capped, making it unable to meet payment obligations.

“There is so much agitation among students, faculty, the academic board, and the council about this award,” a member of the university community stated.

Earlier this year, during the Atta Mills Memorial Lectures, Madam Joyce Aryee, received a similar honorary degree, prompting questions about the criteria for such awards under Justice Dotse and Prof. Aziato.

“Has the honorary degree become something to be shared among political cronies?” the member added.

UHAS, according to a statement is set to honour the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, with an honorary Doctor of Science degree (honoris causa) in recognition of his significant contributions to science education in Ghana.

The special congregation ceremony is scheduled to take place on July 29 at the University’s Cedi Auditorium, Main Campus, Sokode-Lokoe.

In a press release signed by Maria Gwira, Director of Public Affairs, UHAS, announced that the University Council approved the decision to honour President Akufo-Addo for his exemplary leadership in making science education more accessible to Ghanaian families.

This recognition comes in light of the President’s implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, his prioritisation of STEM education, and the completion of the UHAS China-aided Phase 2 Expansion project.

UHAS, as a science-focused university, acknowledges President Akufo-Addo’s efforts to enhance education in line with the United Nations Sustainable.

UHAS a public university located at Ho, is one of the youngest public universities in Ghana. Its operation started in September 2012, when the first batch of 154 students, were admitted.

The university was established by the John Evans Atta Mills government with an Act of Parliament (Act 828) which received presidential approval in December 2011.

It, however, started admitting students in 2012. The university is devoted to teaching, research] and service in the Health Sciences.

The university was formed with an Interim University Council that governs the affairs of the school chaired by Prof. Kofi Anyidoho.

The Foundation Vice-Chancellor, was Professor Fred Newton Binka, who served from March 2012 to July 2016.

In August 2017, a new council was inaugurated with Justice Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse, as the chairman.

The university runs seven schools, one institute with four centres and a basic school.

They are the School of Basic and Biomedical Sciences, School of Allied Health Sciences, School of Nursing and Midwifery, School of Public Health, School of Pharmacy, School of Medicine, School of Sports and Exercise Medicine and UHAS Basic School.

The institutes are the Institute of Health Research, the Institute of Traditional and Alternative Medicine (ITAM) UHAS has the Centre for Health Policy and Implementation Research (CHPIR), Center for Malaria Research (CMR), Center for Neglected Tropical Diseases Research (CNTDR), Center for Non-communicable Diseases Research (CNCDR)

Its directorates include, Academic Affairs, Finance, Human Resources, Information Communication Technology, Internal Audit, International Programmes, Library, Public Affairs, Quality Assurance and Works & Physical Development.