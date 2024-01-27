Major 3Major Politics

NPP primaries: Sick delegate on oxygen votes in Berekum East

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegate in the Berekum East constituency who’s seriously ill defied all odds to vote in the ongoing primaries.

The delegate, a young man believed to be in his 30s, was wheeled to the voting centre in a taxi.

Though details about his condition and identity are sketchy, he had an oxygen mask on and a tank in the vehicle.

He was in the company of two male nurses and two others believed to be his relatives.

Meanwhile, it is not clear what pushed him to exercise his franchise in his predicament.

