10 Ministers & others sent packing from Parliament

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries, have witnessed a significant shift as several prominent incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) including ministers and deputies got defeated in their bid for re-election, setting the stage for a notable change in representation come December.

The NPP delegates expressed a desire for change leading to 27 incumbent MPs losing their seats and setting the stage for an intriguing December election between the governing party and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Freda Prempeh MP for Tano North and Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Lariba Abudu Zuweira, Minister for Gender and Children, Mahama Asei Seini, Deputy Minister for Health, Moses Anim, Deputy Minister for Fisheries, Bright Wereko Brobbey, Deputy Minister for Labour and Employment Relations, Gifty Twum-Ampofo, Deputy Minister for Education, Tina Mensah, Deputy Minister for Health, Ama Pomaa Boateng, Deputy Minister for Communications,

In Accra, Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya, nicknamed “Tiktok MP” was defeated by Mike Oquaye Jnr, polling 328 votes to his 1194.

Sheila Bartels, the daughter of Kwamina Bartels, a former Trade Minister in the Kufuor government, lost the Ablekuma North polls with 637 votes to Akua Afriyie who polled 756.

In Ashanti, retired Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah, faced defeat in Bekwai, losing to Ralph Poku-Adusei with 662 votes to 245.

At Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi, lost. At Atwima Mponua, former Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, lost. At Atwima Nwabiagya South, Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, lost, at Bosome Freho, Akwasi Darko Boateng, lost and at Juaben, Ama Pomaa Boateng, also lost.

In the Western Region, the Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe lost the Effia primary to Isaac Nyarko Boamah, a financial analyst

In the Eastern Region, Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, lost in Akim Swedru with 94 votes against Kennedy Osei’s 194.

Also in the Eastern Region, the incumbent MP for Abuakwa North, Gifty Twum-Ampofo, lost to Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong with 202 votes to 222.

In the Ahafo Region, the Tano North constituency MP, Freda Akosua Oheneafrewo Prempeh, who doubles as the Minister for Sanitation, lost the parliamentary primary to the Spokesperson of the Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Freda Prempeh polled 221 votes, while Gideon Boako polled 444 votes.

Back in Greater Accra, the incumbent Weija Gbawe MP and Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Mensah, was defeated by Jerry Ahmed Shaib, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Coastal Development Authority (CoDA).

Out of the 1151 votes, Jerry Ahmed beat Tina Mensah with a whopping 786 votes, representing 68.53%, to take the win as the NPP Weija-Gbawe parliamentary candidate.

Despite Tina Mensah’s earlier confident declaration of herself as the “landlord” and her opponent as a “rented aspirant,” stating that the seat was not for sale, she failed in her re-election bid.

Tina Mensah, who had expressed confidence in her victory based on her track record, garnered only 361 votes, representing 31.47percent.

Speaking during his winner’s speech, Jerry Ahmed, said he was thankful to everyone for the support given to him during this election.

At Adansi-Asokwa in the Ashanti Region, K.T Hammond, who is the Minister of Trade, secured victory against Samuel Binfoh Darkwa with 311 votes to 125, following allegations of intimidation by K.T before the polls.

Following his win in Adansi-Asokwa, Mr Hammond, proclaimed himself the “undefeated, undisputed heavyweight champion of Adansi Asokwa.” He dismissed potential contenders, asserting that only God could stop him.

The Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, emerged victorious in the Ablekuma West constituency with 817 votes, defeating Roni Paa Kwesi Nicol, who polled 241 votes. This win solidifies her position as the incumbent MP. 20 votes were rejected.

Sylvester Tetteh, secured victory in Bortianor Ngleshie Amafrom with 590 votes, surpassing Vida Agyekum Acheampong’s 461 votes.

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, won the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency. He polled 734 votes, while the CEO of the Ghana Library Authority, Hayford Siaw polled 228 votes.

In the Central Region, the Minister for Fisheries, Mavis Hawa Koomson, won the Awutu Senya East Constituency primary with 1318 votes, beating Bernard Danquah’s 97 votes.

In Atiwa East, Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei-Asare polled 288 votes to win the parliamentary primary for the constituency. Dr Banning polled 11 votes, while Eric Agyarko had 67 votes and Adade Wiredu polled 44 votes.

In the Bantama constituency, Francis Asenso-Boakye, won with 650 votes while Ralph Agyapong brother of Kennedy Agyapong polled 186 votes.

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, won the Ayawaso Central Constituency parliamentary primary. He polled 594 votes, while Moses Abor came close with 326 votes with four rejected votes.

In the Atiwa West constituency also in the Eastern Region, the former Deputy Director General at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and brother of President Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante, Laurrette Korkor Asante, polled 177 votes to win the primary to replace Kwasi Amoako Attah.

Prince Benjamin Aboagye, polled 134 votes, while Kingsley Ofosu Ntiamoah polled 48 votes. Samuel Awuah Danquah had only 18 votes.

The Adansi Asokwa MP, earlier accused Mr Darkwah of employing thugs to assault his supporters. He alleged that his supporters were attacked in the early hours of Saturday, January 27.

The hopes of the Controller and Accountant General, Mr Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, have been dashed as he has lost the Akim Swedru parliamentary primary. He secured 94 votes against the incumbent MP Kennedy Osei, who had 194. Okyere Jerome Kwame polled 10.

The race in the constituency became topical after the Controller and Accountant General declared his intention to contest the seat. While he enjoyed some backing and endorsement from high-profile personalities, politicians, religious leaders, and civil society organizations.

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Gifty Twum-Ampofo, has lost her bid to represent the Abuakwa North constituency. She polled 202 votes, while Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong popularly known as Buffalo polled 222 votes to win the parliamentary primary. A prominent figure in Ghana’s security and governance, Palgrave Boakye Danquah, polled 76 votes while Nana Kwame Mamfe had four votes.

The Dome-Kwabenya constituency witnessed an intense competition, featuring a three-way contest among Adwoa Safo, Dr. Mike Oquaye, and Sheela Oppong Sakyi. The primary marked a critical moment for the NPP members in the constituency.

As the votes were tallied, it became evident that the majority of party members had chosen to usher in a new representative. Dr Mike Oquaye secured the victory, leaving Adwoa Safo and Sheela Oppong Sakyi behind.

Dr Oquaye, known for his contributions and service expressed gratitude for the support received from party members. In a brief statement, he acknowledged the challenges faced during the campaign and pledged to work diligently to address the concerns of the people in Dome-Kwabenya.

The defeat for Adwoa Safo, who has been the MP for Dome-Kwabenya since 2013, marks a significant shift in the political landscape of the constituency.

NPP delegates in Dome-Kwabenya, have passionately expressed their desire for change as they welcomed Dr Mike Oquaye Jr. to the voting centre for the party’s parliamentary poll.

The delegates could be heard chanting, “We want change, we want DKC” as Dr Mike Oquaye Jr. arrived at the centre.

Some delegates voiced their discontent with the incumbent MP, Adwoa Safo, stating that her perceived absence over the past two years was a significant factor in their call for change.

Criticizing her alleged focus on dancing on TikTok, instead of parliamentary duties, they expressed a collective desire for a new representative to prevent a recurrence of such activities.

“Change will come because we don’t have an MP here because we cannot sit here and the MP will go and sit on Tiktok and dance and we need change. We will change that Tiktok MP,” one delegate said.

“We are calling for change because our MP is not good. She is nowhere to be found and we need change and it will happen,” one other delegate, Samuel Kade Sasu chanted.

So far the list of the defeated MPs includes; Joseph Cudjoe – Effia, Freda Prempeh – Tano North, Adwoa Sarfo – Dome Kwabenya, Ama Pomaa Boateng – Juaben, Sheila Bartels – Ablekuma North, Moses Anim – Trobu, John Benam – Zabzugu, Tina Mensah – Weija/Gbawe, Eugene Boakye Antwi – Subin, Akwasi Afrifa Mensah – Amasaman, Dr Amoako Kissi – Anyaa Sowutuom, Hanson Nortey – Tema Central, Bright Wereko Brobbey – Twifo Heman Lower Denkyira, Elvis Donkor – Abura Asebu Kwamankese, Erickson Abaka – Shama, Akwasi Darko Boateng – Bosome Freho, Kwadwo Asante – Suhum, Mahama Seini – Daboya