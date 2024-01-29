Omane Boamah drags EC official before IPAC over revelation that he is NPP

The Director of Election and ICT of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed that a petition be filed against an official of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Upper West Region.

Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, is dragging the EC’s Upper West Regional Director to today’s IPAC meeting “for the toughest disciplinary action to be taken against” him.

The EC Regional Director at the acclamation of Ambrose Dery, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nandom Constituency also the Minister of Interior, openly confessed to be a member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) but only pretends to be neutral and apolitical because of the sensitive nature of his work.

Dr Omane Boamah, who is bewildered by the confession, has stepped out with a statement on various social media platforms, describing the admission as an act of “Impunity” which is also “Despicable”.

He wrote “I have directed that a formal petition be presented to the Upper West Regional Director of the Electoral Commission for the toughest disciplinary action to be taken against this NPP man pretending as an EC official.

“Simultaneously, we will take the matter up with the Chairperson of the EC in Accra.

“We will not sit unconcerned as the NPP destroys the economy and the livelihoods of Ghanaians and still hopes to win elections 2024 because of their reliance on SOME biased EC officials.

“As announced by Hon. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, our party has resumed attendance at IPAC meetings.

“Thus, Fifi and I will represent the best interest of the NDC and Ghana tomorrow at 10 am at the IPAC meeting.

Over the weekend, videos of the EC Regional Director went viral with many people expressing their disgust at him for recognizing himself as an NPP supporter who is only pretending to be neutral in his work.

His revelation is causing a stir at a time when there’s another report that, Jean Mensah has appointed another NPP IT Consultant (Mr Kwakye) for the EC, ahead of the December 07, 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The EC staff are themselves angry about the appointment of Mr Kwakye as IT consultant, because he is the son of President Akufo-Addo’s cousin, Yaw Amfo Kwakye.

The EC staff, have been demanding a substantive Director of IT since 2020.