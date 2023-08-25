Omane Boamah accepts NDC job & promises victory

Former Minister for Communication, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, who has been appointed by the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has accepted the job with a “promise to work tirelessly” and contribute his “best to secure victory for the party and all Ghanaians in the 2024 elections”

In a statement he issued last night, the Medical Practitioner; Health Policy Planning & Financing Analyst, said “I humbly accept my appointment as Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC)”.

“I am excited to work with an excellent election management and IT team. Our team has proven itself and demonstrated viability and promise in the recent NDC Presidential Primaries and the Assin North Constituency Parliamentary by-election.

“To our Leader and 2024 flag bearer, President John Dramani Mahama, Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and the entire NDC leadership and supporters, I promise to work tirelessly and contribute my best to secure victory for the party and all Ghanaians in the 2024 elections.

“With my experience as the NDC’s Deputy Campaign Coordinator for the 2012 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections and my understanding of the impact of technology and unbiased research on modern-day elections, I commit to working loyally, cooperatively, strategically, meticulously, effectively, efficiently, and resiliently to help bring the NDC back to power on January 07, 2025.

“We did it together in 2008 and came out of opposition. We must repeat it in 2024 to build the Ghana we want together.

The opposition party, announced new appointments to key positions in a press release signed by Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC’s General Secretary.

According to the party, the new appointments were approved during the NDC’s National Executive Committee meeting held yesterday, Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Professor Joshua Alabi, Dr. Samuel Sarpong and Abdul Rauf Khalid are now part of the Party’s Vice Chairmen.

Dr Edward Omane Boamah, is now the NDC’s Director of Elections/IT, while Godwin Kudzo Tameklo is the party’s Director of Legal Affairs.

Former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, also heads the inter-party/CSO Relations of the party.

The statement titled “appointments to NDC leadership” said “at the close of its meeting today, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC approved the appointment of the following party members to occupy key positions in the party”.

Vice Chairmen

Prof Joshua Alabi

Dr Samuel Sarpong

Abdul Rauf Khalid

National Treasurer

Alex Kyeremeh

Deputy Treasurer

Thomas Ayisi Kumah

NEC Appointments

1. Molly Anim-Addo

2. Magaret Ansei (Magoo)

3. George Kwasi Binbi

4. Godfred Apasina Wumbei (Yellow)

5. Alhaji Yahya Kundo

6. Ransford Chatman Vanni-Amoah

The party leadership at the same meeting gave approval for the following new directorates to be established to enhance the party’s administrative efficiency.

●Directorate for Conflict Resolution

●Directorate for Logistics/Protocol

●Directorate for Inter party/CSO Relations

●Directorate for Welfare

The following have also been appointed to be in charge of the following directorates:

1. Director- Administration

Emmanuel Zumakpeh

2. Director- International Relations

Alex Segbefia

Deputies

Dr Karl Mark Arhin

Maame Efua Sekyi-Aidoo

3. Director – Communications

Kakra Essamuah

Deputy

Obobia Darko-Opoku

4. Director Elections/IT Dr. Edward Omane Boamah

Deputies (Elections)

Mahdi Gibril

Dr Rashid Tanko Conputer

Deputies (IT)

Dr. George Atta Boateng.

Wisdom Yayra Deku

5. Director Legal

Godwin Kudzo Tameklo

Deputies

Baba Jamal

George Loh

6. Director- Research

Prof Francis Dodoo

Deputies

-Prosper Hoetu

Dr. Justice Moses

K. Aheto

8. Director

– Special Duties – Vincent Kwagbenu

Deputies

Cesar Karle

Brogya Genfi

Mohammed Atta Natogmah

9. Director- Conflict Resolution

Abraham Amaliba

Deputy-

Daniel Amartey

10. Director- Inter party/CSO Relations

Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor

Deputy-

Mary Awusi

11. Director- Welfare

Vida Addae

Deputy-

William Atamudzi

Director- Logistics/Protocol

Ludwig Hlordze

Deputies-

Mohammed Kwaku Doku

Amanda Okyere