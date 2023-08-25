Omane Boamah accepts NDC job & promises victory

Former Minister for Communication, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, who has been appointed by the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has accepted the job with a “promise to work tirelessly” and contribute his “best to secure victory for the party and all Ghanaians in the 2024 elections”
In a statement he issued last night, the Medical Practitioner; Health Policy Planning & Financing Analyst, said “I humbly accept my appointment as Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC)”.
“I am excited to work with an excellent election management and IT team. Our team has proven itself and demonstrated viability and promise in the recent NDC Presidential Primaries and the Assin North Constituency Parliamentary by-election.
“To our Leader and 2024 flag bearer, President John Dramani Mahama, Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and the entire NDC leadership and supporters, I promise to work tirelessly and contribute my best to secure victory for the party and all Ghanaians in the 2024 elections.
“With my experience as the NDC’s Deputy Campaign Coordinator for the 2012 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections and my understanding of the impact of technology and unbiased research on modern-day elections, I commit to working loyally, cooperatively, strategically, meticulously, effectively, efficiently, and resiliently to help bring the NDC back to power on January 07, 2025.
“We did it together in 2008 and came out of opposition. We must repeat it in 2024 to build the Ghana we want together.
The opposition party, announced new appointments to key positions in a press release signed by Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC’s General Secretary.
According to the party, the new appointments were approved during the NDC’s National Executive Committee meeting held yesterday, Thursday, August 24, 2023.
Professor Joshua Alabi, Dr. Samuel Sarpong and Abdul Rauf Khalid are now part of the Party’s Vice Chairmen.
Dr Edward Omane Boamah, is now the NDC’s Director of Elections/IT, while Godwin Kudzo Tameklo is the party’s Director of Legal Affairs.
Former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, also heads the inter-party/CSO Relations of the party.
The statement titled “appointments to NDC leadership” said “at the close of its meeting today, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC approved the appointment of the following party members to occupy key positions in the party”.
Vice Chairmen
Prof Joshua Alabi
Dr Samuel Sarpong
Abdul Rauf Khalid
National Treasurer
Alex Kyeremeh
Deputy Treasurer
Thomas Ayisi Kumah
NEC Appointments
1. Molly Anim-Addo
2. Magaret Ansei (Magoo)
3. George Kwasi Binbi
4. Godfred Apasina Wumbei (Yellow)
5. Alhaji Yahya Kundo
6. Ransford Chatman Vanni-Amoah
The party leadership at the same meeting gave approval for the following new directorates to be established to enhance the party’s administrative efficiency.
●Directorate for Conflict Resolution
●Directorate for Logistics/Protocol
●Directorate for Inter party/CSO Relations
●Directorate for Welfare
The following have also been appointed to be in charge of the following directorates:
1. Director- Administration
Emmanuel Zumakpeh
2. Director- International Relations
Alex Segbefia
Deputies
Dr Karl Mark Arhin
Maame Efua Sekyi-Aidoo
3. Director – Communications
Kakra Essamuah
Deputy
Obobia Darko-Opoku
4. Director Elections/IT Dr. Edward Omane Boamah
Deputies (Elections)
Mahdi Gibril
Dr Rashid Tanko Conputer
Deputies (IT)
Dr. George Atta Boateng.
Wisdom Yayra Deku
5. Director Legal
Godwin Kudzo Tameklo
Deputies
Baba Jamal
George Loh
6. Director- Research
Prof Francis Dodoo
Deputies
-Prosper Hoetu
Dr. Justice Moses
K. Aheto
8. Director
– Special Duties – Vincent Kwagbenu
Deputies
Cesar Karle
Brogya Genfi
Mohammed Atta Natogmah
9. Director- Conflict Resolution
Abraham Amaliba
Deputy-
Daniel Amartey
10. Director- Inter party/CSO Relations
Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor
Deputy-
Mary Awusi
11. Director- Welfare
Vida Addae
Deputy-
William Atamudzi
Director- Logistics/Protocol
Ludwig Hlordze
Deputies-
Mohammed Kwaku Doku
Amanda Okyere