YEA, GES to recruit 10,000 personnel for schools

In a bid to address staffing gaps in educational institutions across the country, the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to recruit 10,000 qualified individuals.

The personnel, will serve as teaching assistants, kitchen assistants, and security guards in secondary, junior high, and primary schools nationwide.

The signing of this MoU, marks the third collaboration between YEA and the GES, following agreements in 2015 and 2018.

Deputy CEO in Charge of Operations, Alhaji Bashiru Ibrahim, representing the CEO of YEA, highlighted the importance of the partnership in effectively running educational services.

He emphasized that the recruitment drive, aims to bolster staffing levels within schools.

Under the terms of the agreement, the YEA, will recruit 4,000 kitchen assistants, 4,000 security guards, and 4,000 teaching assistants. Teaching assistants for senior, junior, and primary schools, must possess a minimum qualification of a Diploma certificate.

These teaching assistants will receive a monthly allowance of GH¢ 1,000. Security guards and kitchen staff, will each receive GH¢ 500, as monthly allowance.

“This MoU is for the YEA to assist the GES to run educational services effectively; and in doing so, they need requisite staff, hence the YEA is coming on board to assist the GES in some respective areas by recruiting teaching assistants, kitchen assistants and security guards for schools,” he said.

Alhaji Bashiru Ibrahim, noted that the YEA would utilize part of its entitlements under the GET Fund to support the recruitment initiative. Prospective applicants are encouraged to apply for the vacancies listed.

Expressing gratitude for the collaboration, Stephen Kweku Owusu, Deputy Director-General (Management Service) of the GES, highlighted the positive impact of the recruitment drive.

He emphasized that the influx of 10,000 personnel, will alleviate the pressure on existing staff, thereby enhancing teaching and learning outcomes in schools across the country.

This initiative underlines the commitment of both the YEA and the GES to address staffing challenges within the education sector, ultimately striving towards improving the quality of education in Ghana.