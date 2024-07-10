YEA boss commends Youth in Agric Programme

Youth Employment Agency (YEA) CEO Kofi Baah Agyepong, has expressed enthusiasm over the progress of the Youth in Agriculture Programme.

Despite a delayed start, the initiative has gained momentum, with land preparation and mechanization being ramped up at various locations across the country, including Agogo, Ajura, Kumawu, Anyenasu, and Wenchi, for the first phase, more regional lands are expected to witness action before the end of July.

In a Facebook post, the CEO of YEA, stated that a major boost to the initiative from the Ministry of Agriculture, with approximately 5,000 starter packs, containing essential farming tools and equipment, to support the programme.

The objective is to encourage young individuals to pursue farming as a viable career path, providing resources and support to make the transition smooth.

Agyepong emphasized the importance of this initiative amidst rising food costs, highlighting the need for self-sufficiency in food production to ensure national food security.

The programme aims to harness the energy and creativity of the youth, contributing to the growth of the agricultural sector, and reducing youth unemployment.

With the successful implementation of the first phase, stakeholders are optimistic about the programme’s potential to change the perception of farming among the youth, making it an attractive career choice.

YEA, will continue to provide training, mentorship, and financial support to participating young farmers, ensuring their success and promoting agriculture as a lucrative career option.

The YEA CEO added that the primary objective of the Youth in Agriculture programme is to encourage and inspire young individuals to embrace farming as a profitable and lifelong career path.

He pointed out that by providing them with the resources and support they need, the initiative aims to make the transition into agriculture as stress-free as possible.

Mr Agyepong, stressed the importance of this initiative amidst the rising costs of food and emphasized the necessity of growing our own food in abundance, to mitigate the impacts of increasing prices and ensure food security for the nation.

The Youth in Agriculture programme, holds immense potential to harness the youth’s energy and creativity, ultimately contributing to the growth of the agricultural sector.

By cultivating interest in farming from a young age, the country can secure a skilled workforce in agriculture and reduce youth unemployment rates.

With the successful implementation of the first phase of the initiative underway, stakeholders are hopeful that the Youth in Agriculture programme will continue to gain traction and bring about positive change in the youth’s perception of farming as a lucrative and sustainable career option.

The YEA boss noted that in collaboration with various partners, will continue to provide training, mentorship, and financial support to the participating young farmers, ensuring their success and enabling agriculture to flourish as an attractive career choice for the youth.

Below is what the CEO of YEA, wrote on his Facebook wall:

Exciting progress for the Youth in Agriculture Programme. Despite a late start, land preparations and mechanisation are in full swing at Agogo, Ajura, Kumawu, Anyenasu and Wenchi for the first phase. More regional lands will see action before July ends.

