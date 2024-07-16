GeneralMajor 2

2024/25 SHS first-year students to report on September 27 – GES announces

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that first-year senior high students for the 2024/25 academic year are expected to report to school on Friday, September 27. 

School heads and parents are urged to take note and ensure their wards are well-prepared for the new academic term.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, July 16, GES also indicated that the students will conclude their first semester and vacate on December 6.

The statement clarified that all other activities and programmes scheduled for the semester will proceed as planned without any changes.

“Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to inform all heads of Senior High/Senior High Technical Schools that the re-opening date for 1st year students of the 2024/2025 academic year,” the statement said.

At the just ended 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), 569,095 candidates, made up of 286,447 girls and 282,648 boys took part, and hope to be placed in Senior High Schools.

