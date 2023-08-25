Obuobia celebrates birthday with orphanage & widows in Volta region

Earlier this week, media practitioner and philanthropist, Obuobia Darko-Opoku, celebrated her 46th birthday with the Providence Orphanage in Aflao and over 300 elderly widows gathered from across the Ketu North District in Dzodze.

Accompanied by the MP for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Obuobia was ecstatic as she celebrated with the children in the orphanage, presenting them with a large number of items, including bags of flour, maize, rice, sugar, packs of toiletries, gallons of detergents and other cleaning items, gallons of cooking oil, packs of drinks and canned fish.

At Dzodze, where the widows and other prominent personalities from the district had gathered, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu North, Edem Agbana, announced that Madam Obuobia had chosen to have her birthday lunch with the widows and also shared birthday gifts with them.

Always a kind and generous woman, Obuobia said she wanted to share her joy with those most needed it.

With her philanthropy and genuine love for people, the Deputy Director of Communications for the NDC noted that she decided that her birthday celebration would not just be about her but “about sharing my blessings with those who needed it the most. True happiness comes from giving, which is exactly what I have been doing and will continue to do.”

The widows were incredibly grateful for the cooked lunch prepared for them. They felt loved and cared for, knowing that someone out there was willing to go the extra mile for them.

After offering prayers, a representative said they will never forget Madam Obuobia for her love, kindness, and generosity, adding that her actions will inspire others to do the same.

Obuobia was accompanied by Joyce Mogtari Bawa, Special Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, Fafa Agbai, Volta Region Women’s Organiser and some Constituency Women’s Organisers and their deputies.