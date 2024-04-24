NDC officially outdoors Opoku-Agyemang today 

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, hold a ceremony to officially outdoor Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as the party’s running mate for the December general elections.

The event, will take place at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) at Madina.

This will be the second time that the opposition party, will be holding such an event at the same venue for the same individual for the same presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama. The first one was in July 2020 ahead of that year’s elections.

The ex-Minister of Education, is expected again to put together a team of party members to tour the country witnessing the suffering and listening to the cries and lamentations of Ghanaian electorates while explaining her boss’ agenda for them for the next four years.

The late afternoon programme, according to a notice sent out by the party’s Director of Communications, Sammy Gyamfi, asked that all guests and attendees be seated by 4:00 pm prompt. The programme starts at 5 pm.

Over a week ago, the NDC in a statement issued by the party’s Communications Officer, explained that the ceremony aims to showcase the NDC’s commitment to inclusivity and progressive leadership ahead of the upcoming elections.

The event is expected to be attended by several prominent figures within the NDC.

“Also in attendance will be members of Parliament and an array of distinguished guests from the Diplomatic Corps, the Clergy, Nananom, Women Groups, academia, representatives of Civil Society Organizations, Labour Organizations, and Creative Arts, among others, the statement said.

“The Running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang will address the nation on the NDC’s vision for a progressive, inclusive and prosperous Ghana, as well as the live-transforming policies of our visionary Flag-bearer for the 2024 general elections,” part of the statement read.

In her policy statement in 2020 after being outdoored, Professor Opoku-Agyemang, pointed out that her nomination is an act of faith that she takes seriously, pledging to ensure that the voices and concerns of children, the youth, aged and persons with disabilities are reflected in critical decisions.

Her nomination at the time, was seen as strategic, taking into consideration the level of expertise and knowledge she brings onboard through her positions held in high places including by the first female Vice-Chancellor of a Ghanaian University; the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region.

Her gender also puts her in the limelight. Many believe her selection as a running mate will bring a lot to the recognition of women in all aspects of leadership.

Giving her policy statement, Professor Opoku-Agyemang, put forward some policies she believes will propel growth and positively impact on the ordinary Ghanaian.

First of all, she together with Mr. Mahama will systematically reform all of the country’s institutions to effectively address the aspirations of the youth.

She spoke of the need for meaningful, quality and comprehensive education that goes beyond access and responds to the future. She also spoke of leveraging on vocational and technical training to equip many with meaningful and fulfilling work.

The Cape Coaster, whose parents are from Komenda, nicknamed the holy city in the Central Region at the inauguration event, underscored that she is a woman and she also understands the challenges that lie ahead of her.

She had expressed gratitude and humility as she accepted the nomination to serve alongside former President John Dramani Mahama.

Addressing a diverse audience at her outdooring ceremony, Opoku-Agyemang, reflected on the significance of her nomination, acknowledging the unprecedented nature of her candidacy as the first woman on a major party’s ticket for the vice presidency in Ghana’s history.

“I come to this position with the mindset of a team player. I belong to you all and will always count on your support and guidance,” she affirmed, underscoring her commitment to collaborative leadership within the NDC.

Opoku-Agyemang commended Mahama’s decision to select her as his running mate, recognizing the broader implications of this choice for gender equality and women’s empowerment in Ghana. “You have respected women; the women of Ghana will not forget,” she stated, emphasizing the transformative impact of inclusive leadership.

Highlighting the importance of making history meaningful, Opoku-Agyemang stressed the need to pave the way for future generations, stating, “What matters is to hold the door open for those behind us and create other avenues for self-actualization for many more.”

In her remarks, Opoku-Agyemang outlined key priorities for her tenure, including youth empowerment, education reform, and promoting equal opportunities based on meritocracy. She urged Ghanaians to translate their excitement into action, emphasizing the imperative of collective effort in nation-building.

Reflecting on her personal journey, Opoku-Agyemang shared insights into her upbringing and values instilled by her parents, emphasizing the transformative power of education and hard work. Drawing inspiration from her own experiences, she pledged to advocate for meaningful opportunities for all Ghanaians, irrespective of background.

Opoku-Agyemang also addressed the challenges facing the nation, including the COVID-19 pandemic and electoral violence, calling for unity and resilience in the face of adversity. She urged Ghanaians to exercise their civic duty responsibly and participate in the ongoing voter registration process while adhering to health protocols.

Closing her speech with a call to action, Opoku-Agyemang reaffirmed her commitment to serving Ghana with integrity and dedication.

“The time is now,” she declared, urging Ghanaians to join her in building a prosperous and inclusive nation.

The outdooring ceremony concluded with a sense of optimism and determination, as supporters embraced Opoku-Agyemang’s vision for a better Ghana, characterized by unity, opportunity, and progress.