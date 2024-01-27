Major 2Politics

The hopes of the Controller and Accountant General, Mr. Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, have been dashed as he has lost the Akim Swedru in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary.

He secured 94 votes against the incumbent MP Kennedy Osei, who had 194, whereas Okyere Jerome Kwame polled 10.

The race in the constituency became topical after the Controller and Accountant General declared his intention to contest the seat.

While he enjoyed some backing and endorsement from high-profile personalities, politicians, religious leaders, and civil society organizations.

Others also kicked against his decision, calling for his resignation or removal from office.

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) Ghana demanded his immediate removal from office for allegedly breaching the Civil Service Act, PNDC Law 327.

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, on January 10, 2024, filed a lawsuit against Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem.

