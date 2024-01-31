John Mahama expresses opposition to LGBTQ, citing religious beliefs

John Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared his stance against LGBTQ, attributing his position to his affiliation with the Assemblies of God Church and the teachings of his faith.

Mr Mahama, who served as the President of Ghana from 2012 to 2017, emphasized his commitment to the principles upheld by his religious community, stating, “I am against LGBTQ. I am a member of the Assemblies of God Church, and my faith is against it.”

On Day one of his Eastern Region #BuidingGhanaTour, Mr Mahama, called on Zongo and other chiefs at Koforidua Zongo.

He had also held a meeting with organised labour where he promised to fight corruption, declaring his disgust at the problematic SML revenue assurance contract engineered by Ken Ofori-Atta, the finance minister.

The former president’s comments come amid ongoing discussions and debates surrounding LGBTQ rights in Ghana.

The West African nation, has witnessed increased attention on the matter, with differing opinions within the government, religious communities, and the general public.

While, Mahama’s stance aligns with the teachings of his faith, it has also sparked a wider conversation about the intersection of religious beliefs and human rights.

Advocates for LGBTQ rights, argue for inclusivity and the protection of marginalized communities, emphasizing the need for a more tolerant and accepting society.

Ghana, like many African countries, has grappled with the question of LGBTQ rights, with legal and cultural considerations playing a significant role in shaping public opinion. The former president’s statement adds another layer to the ongoing discourse, raising questions about the balance between religious convictions and the pursuit of human rights in the nation.

As the conversation around LGBTQ rights continues to evolve globally, it remains to be seen how Ghana, will navigate these complex issues, with differing perspectives shaping the path forward.

On August 2, 2021, the Anti LGBTQI bill passed its first reading in the Ghanaian Parliament.

The bill has been referred to the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

On October 13, 2021, majority leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, said that the Parliament would ensure “careful balance” in assessing the bill.

In July last year, Ghana’s Supreme Court, dismissed a legal challenge seeking to block parliament from passing a stringent anti-LGBT bill, paving the way for its ratification.

Lawmakers in the West African nation, have been debating a bill since August 2021 that would criminalize same-sex relations, being transgender and advocating LGBTQ rights. Most MPs are in favour.

Passing the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill, would further reduce freedoms in a country where gay sex is already punishable with up to three years in jail, critics and activists say.

Amanda Odoi, an academic researcher, filed a lawsuit on July 7,2023 challenging the bill’s constitutionality, saying it would impact donor aid and other forms of financial support.

Ghana’s Supreme Court ruled that, her arguments were not sufficiently convincing to grant an injunction.

The ruling cleared the way for the bill, one of the harshest towards the LGBTQ community in Africa, to go through a final stage of parliamentary approval before being signed into law.

In May, Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, signed one of the world’s toughest anti-LGBTQ laws, which spelled out the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”.

Ghana’s bill, backed by religious and traditional leaders, includes jail sentences of up to 10 years for advocating for LGBTQ rights.

Publishing content considered pro-LGBTQ or that challenges traditional binary gender identities could also lead to prosecution.

The United Nations said in 2021, the law would create “a system of state-sponsored discrimination and violence” against sexual minorities.

Opponents also say the bill encourages conversion therapy, as sentencing can be reduced if those found guilty request treatment. U.N. experts have warned this could lead to torture.

Watch video below: