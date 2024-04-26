I don’t have any appointments list- Mahama to position jostlers

By Patrick Biddah

The 2024 Flagbearerof the National Democratic Congress ( NDC), John Dramani Mahama , has said all those falling over themselves for positions, would be disappointed .

He said there is no prepared list for any appointments when be becomes the next President.

The NDC Flagbearer, made this assertion in response to claims by the party chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who said members are already peddling influence over positions.

The Flagbearer, was, however, emphatic when he said he will apportion oversight responsibility of the Ministries of Education, Gender and Health to the Vice President, when they assume office.

This, he explained is due to the achievement of Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang in occupying and demonstrating competence in those sectors.

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress ( NDC ) Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah , had warned against such behaviour when he gave a remark at a ceremony to outdoor the Vice Presidential running mate on Tuesday April 24 , 2024 at the University for Professional Studies at Madina in Accra.

His caution stemmed from what he said was the complacency of members of the party of winning 2024 general election in view of many polls which have predicted victory for the NDC.

He said there is a lot to be done to consolidate the polls and that not only is he cautioning those peddling influence, but those who will loose focus by not working to eventually clinch the victory .

The Chairman stressed that there should not be any in-house fighting when the power has not been won yet.

“If not careful, it will dampen the enthusiasm of our supporters”, he warned.

The General Secretary, Fiifi Kwetey. On his part expressed the view that the naming of the female running mate, will help restore dignity and integrity to the office of Vice President.

His point was geared towards the notion that the current Vice President has turned the office into a joke.