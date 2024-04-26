Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang pledges inclusive growth and economic empowerment of women

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has emphasized the party’s commitment to empowering women in the country, particularly in the business sector.

She stressed the crucial role women play in driving economic growth and development of the country, and pledged to champion initiatives that would provide greater opportunities for Ghanaian women entrepreneurs.

At the official unveiling event, held in Accra saw Professor Opoku-Agyemang take the stage to address the enthusiastic crowd she reiterated that women do not need handouts; they need opportunities to work hard and become successful, just like men.

“Women must become millionaires too, through hard work, as the men do,” she said. “Women do not need handouts. We need a hand up. Women of Ghana are capable of managing the bank 100%.”

“Women are the backbone of our society, and it is time we recognize their immense contributions and empower them to reach their full potential. As the next Vice President of Ghana, I will work tirelessly to ensure that women in this country have access to the resources, training, and support they need to succeed in business and become leaders in their communities.” She stated.

The running mate of the NDC also pledged that the party will also establish a Women’s Development Bank to support women-owned and women-led businesses.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang explained that the bank would provide access to capital for women entrepreneurs, who are often underserved by traditional financial institutions.

“Women entrepreneurs must have access to capital for the entire sector to boost their businesses. That is why we will actively pursue the establishment of a Women Development Bank to nurture and grow women-owned, women-led businesses.” Professor Opoku-Agyemang.

She added that the vision for the Women Development Bank is to have a fully represented board, comprising trading associations and cooperatives, that will make decisions and be accountable to its members.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang, also highlighted the positive impact of women’s prosperity on families and communities, including increased stability, peace at home, and reduced dependency on financial support.

Referencing the achievements of entrepreneur Esther Ocloo, Professor Opoku-Agyemang encouraged the revival of the dreams and actions of successful entrepreneurs as models for aspiring business owners and underscored the need to support and appreciate those who participate in the private sector, regardless of personal preferences or biases.

She called for an end to the “killing of dreams” of successful women entrepreneurs and urged for encouragement, appreciation, and support for those participating in the private sector.

Furthermore, Professor Opoku-Agyemang pledged the NDC commitment to undertake the modernization of Ghana’s markets, which remain important hubs for many women in the economy.

“Market women deserve the benefits of a clean, modernized marketplace and effort should not be limited to the Kejetia or Kotokoraba markets.” She said.