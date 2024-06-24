Major 1Major Politics

NDC’s running mate asks female journalists to spotlight women’s issues

The Running Mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has urged female journalists to use their platforms to highlight women’s issues in the media.

Addressing a gathering of female journalists in Accra, she emphasized the significant influence they possess in shaping policy and advancing the causes of women and children, particularly the girl child.

“Female journalists wield enormous power and influence that can be leveraged to shape policy and advance the cause of women and children, especially the girl child,” Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, stated during her interaction with the media, last Thursday.

The meeting, part of the John Mahama 2024 campaign’s stakeholder engagements, aimed to listen to concerns from various professionals and groups to inform the NDC’s policy-making process.

In her address, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang lauded the contributions of women to the economy’s growth and development, urging journalists to harness their expertise for the benefit of women.

“Women have made invaluable contributions to our economy and development. It is essential for female journalists to use their skills to highlight these contributions and support women’s advancement,” she said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, also stressed the importance of telling diverse stories of women, not just of the accomplished and distinguished, but also of ordinary women and young girls aspiring to achieve great things.

“Female journalists must reflect not only the stories and voices of accomplished and distinguished women but also the voices of ordinary women, including stories of young girls who desire to accomplish big dreams and ambitions,” she remarked.

Highlighting the varied nature of women’s issues, she underscored the need for narratives that inspire change and showcase possibilities.

“Women’s issues are different and diverse. It is important to tell the stories of women, the stories of possibilities, and the stories that suggest that things can be different in order to inspire others,” she noted.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, further called for a change in the underrepresentation of women and the lack of opportunities available to them.

“We need to change the underrepresentation of women as well as the lack of opportunities for women,” she asserted. “If women refuse to take the space or opportunity, women will not go anywhere.”

The event was part of the NDC’s broader efforts to engage with various sectors and incorporate their insights into the party’s policies ahead of the 2024 elections.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s call to action serves as a reminder of the critical role that media, especially female journalists, can play in shaping a more equitable society.

