Stratcom Africa launches 30 years of Dynamic Impact in Communication Industry

By Paul Mamattah

Strategic Communication Africa (Stratcomm Africa) has launched the 30th anniversary celebration of its existence of practising communication business and communication management that facilitates information sharing among stakeholders.

For its 30 years in existence, Stratcomm Africa, has successfully provided professional communication support to individuals, organizations, public and private institutions in Ghana and beyond.

Stratcomm Africa was established in 1994, as a centre of development and intellectual communication out of a firm conviction that communication, could be an effective tool for achieving national development as well as international understanding.

Speaking at the 30th anniversary at a media soiree in Accra, the Founder and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stratcomm Africa, Esther Cobbah, shared the company’s journey and success, reflected on the humble beginnings of Stratcomm Africa, which started as a social enterprise in her home study.

With the help of young volunteers and graduates, the company moved from the study to a shipping container that served as its office. The unique container office attracted attention, and soon clients began giving them work.

According to her, their first big break came when a multinational aviation company hired them for their communication services and remained a loyal client for nine years, adding that this successful partnership helped spread the reputation of Stratcomm Africa, leading to more opportunities.

Madam Cobbah, also highlighted the importance of effective communication, emphasizing that many at the time, did not fully understand its significance, saying; that she took it upon herself to teach companies and individuals the power and necessity of communication.

She stressed the importance of understanding that social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, are just channels of communication and not the entirety of it.

The CEO, pointed out that the vision behind Stratcomm Africa is to use communication as a tool for national development, individual livelihood enhancement, and organizational profitability and explained that profitability does not solely refer to monetary gain but also includes social profit, where organizations can use communication to benefit society, such as promoting health and preventing diseases like malaria and diarrhoea.

Madam Cobbah, who is also the President of the Institute of Public Relations Ghana, expressed her ambition to educate the country on the importance of effective communication, stating that good governance cannot exist without it.

She advised Ghanaian media professionals to be authentic and recognize their capabilities, urging them to continuously improve their skills.

Launching the 30th anniversary celebration, the Founder and Executive Chairman of LVS Africa Limited, Chief Alhassan Andani, commends the company’s longevity and emphasized the importance of strong ethical values in sustaining enterprises.

He noted that with its impressive track record of impactful achievements, Stratcomm Africa proves to be a shining example of an enduring company.

Chief Andani, highlighted the key to their success eternal vigilance and commended Madam Esther Cobbah, for her unwavering commitment to her convictions and the relentless pursuit of excellence and stressed the significance of remaining focused and avoiding complacency, as success lies in continuous growth and improvement.

Recognizing the power of effective communication, Chief Andani, underscored the need to prioritize strategic communication companies like Stratcomm Africa in business ventures, urging domestic companies and the government to provide them with the support and recognition they deserve.

Chief Andan,i also applauded Stratcomm Africa as a true Ghanaian entrepreneurial success story and congratulated them on their 30-year journey, applauding their forward-thinking approach and their potential for an even brighter future.

He stated that with Madam Esther Cobbah at the helm of affairs, he is confident in Stratcomm Africa’s ability to shape the communication landscape, not just in Ghana and Africa, but beyond.

He wished the company continued success in their endeavours and hopes they continues to inspire other Ghanaian and African enterprises for years to come.

On her part, the Marketing Communication Manager of Stratcomm Africa, Sharon Anim, highlighted the pivotal role of the organisation’s spirit in shaping the communication industry.

According to her, this spirit embodies excellence, passion, resilience, integrity, professionalism, innovation, and creativity adding that, over three decades, this ethos has significantly impacted Ghana’s communication landscape, leaving an enduring legacy on professionals and individuals alike.

Illustrating the theme of “30 years of dynamic impact,” the launch shed light on how this spirit has not only driven achievements but also fueled continuous evolution within the industry.

She further stressed that by adapting to global changes, Stratcomm Africa has thrived by redefining communication norms and embracing innovation noting that by remaining agile and forward-thinking, this spirited approach has propelled the organisation to new heights, challenging existing boundaries and inspiring fresh perspectives in the field of communication.

Stratcomm Africa’s 30th anniversary celebration highlights its dedication to delivering comprehensive communication services and its commitment to making a positive impact on Ghanaian society through effective communication strategies.