Lagos Christ Embassy Headquarters on fire

A fire has engulfed the Christ Embassy Church Headquarters in Ikeja’s Oregun district, Lagos State, according to reports from Channels Television, a Nigerian media outlet.

Eyewitnesses confirmed the incident, with multiple videos shared on X showing the extensive damage caused by the blaze. The fire reportedly broke out early Sunday, causing significant destruction to the church property and sending shockwaves through the local community and beyond.

The church, led by the influential pastor Chris Oyakhilome, received prompt attention from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, who are currently working to extinguish the fire. Meanwhile, police have dispersed onlookers to maintain order, according to Channels Television.

The news has also been verified by Vanguard Nigeria and Premium Times Nigeria.

Lagos Christ Embassy Headquarters on fire
