Government’s failure to prioritize education leads to WAEC’s inability to organize 2024 BECE – Dr Clement Apaak

Dr Clement Apaak, Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, has called on the government to urgently allocate GH¢80 million to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to ensure the smooth organization of the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Dr. Apaak, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, criticized the government for its failure to prioritize education funding, despite Parliament’s approval of the budget for WAEC. He described the situation as unfortunate and avoidable, urging the government to provide the necessary funds without delay.

“We want to call on the government to do the needful by ensuring that the requisite amount to WAEC is fully paid so they can organize the exams without any hindrances,” Dr. Apaak stated. He lamented that the minority had consistently warned about this issue, which has now come to pass.

In a recent development, WAEC disclosed that it had only received GH¢47.125 million from the government, contrary to the GH¢80 million announced in Parliament by the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh. The amount, paid on Friday, June 21, 2024, is part of the GH¢95.83 million arrears owed to WAEC.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, had informed Parliament that the Ministry of Finance had released GH¢80 million to WAEC. However, John Kapi, WAEC’s Head of Public Relations, clarified that only GH¢47.125 million had been received and was yet to be converted into actual cash through the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS).

Dr. Apaak expressed his disappointment, highlighting the government’s expenditure on other projects while failing to prioritize essential educational funding. He criticized the administration for allocating resources to projects such as the non-existent Inland Port in Keta, instead of ensuring adequate funding for WAEC.

“It is worrying and disappointing because there is no reason why this ought to be happening,” Dr. Apaak remarked. “This Akufo-Addo, Bawumia-led government does not prioritize the sectors and issues that bother Ghanaians. It is not a lack of resources; it is a lack of priority for education, and the government ought to be called out.”

The Builsa South MP urged the government to address this funding shortfall immediately to prevent any disruption in the administration, grading, and issuance of BECE results, which are crucial for the future of Ghana’s students.